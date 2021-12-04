State govt sanctions revised proposal for multi-speciality hospital in Thane with helipad facility

The Maharashtra State Government has sanctioned a revised proposal of ₹213Cr to set up a multi-specialty hospital in Thane equipped with a helipad to airlift patients. This will be built in the space of the current civil hospital in the heart of Thane city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The State had earlier sanctioned ₹314Cr. Overall, a budget of ₹527Cr has been sanctioned for the project.

As per the plan, the civil hospital will be replaced by a 900-bed multi-specialty hospital with 200 maternity and 200 super-specialty beds, while the remaining 500 beds will be general beds. In addition, two separate ICUs will be set up in each department. The capacity of the hospital will be tripled and it will have health facilities like urology, oncology, oncosurgery section, cardiology, cardiovascular section, nephrology and dialysis.

Such specialty wards will help treat cancer, brain-related ailments, respiratory and heart diseases. It will also have a dedicated theatre and training hall for medical examination and will also include a helipad for airlift.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Currently, the civil hospital has a capacity of 300 beds. Patients from Thane and Palghar districts, especially from rural areas, depend on the civil hospital for treatment. Keeping in mind the growing population of these two districts, the old hospital is falling short. Hence, we are setting up this multi-specialty hospital keeping in mind the needs of the growing population,” said Kailas Pawar, civil surgeon, Thane District.

Meanwhile, a two-storied structure near the Mental Hospital in Thane has been set up where the maternity and paediatric ward would be shifted from the Civil Hospital while it is under renovation.

“We will start shifting the women and paediatric ward to the additional facility near the Mental Hospital. The Covid and emergency wards will continue to be at the existing Civil Hospital. Once the renovation of the hospital begins, based on the pandemic situation, we shall take a call regarding the Covid facility,” added Pawar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Civil Hospital is a stone structure built during the British era in 1835. The British used it as a medical facility and it has continued to serve patients in Thane and nearby areas all these years. In 2017, the plan of a multi-specialty hospital was sanctioned but as the funds were not sufficient, the project was not taken further.