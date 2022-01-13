State govt to make double vaccination mandatory for accessing range of services

MUMBAI To overcome vaccine resistance and boost vaccination numbers amidst the onset of the third wave of Covid-19, the state government is working on making double vaccination mandatory for accessing a range of services. Maharashtra also reported 46,723 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, which is the highest tally during the ongoing third wave.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Double vaccination is already mandatory for suburban train travel in Mumbai, entering malls and shopping complexes as well as attending work in government offices. It might be made mandatory to attend private offices and establishments and for accessing various government schemes.

“People take various concessions, but do not get themselves vaccinated. This is very wrong… double vaccination is needed to travel by the railways and enter malls and government offices. Similarly, we must ask offices to insist on double vaccination. We cannot make vaccination legally mandatory, but the state must increase its vaccination numbers as this is in the interests of the people. District administrations must take necessary measures for this,” said public health minister Rajesh Tope while speaking to the press on Wednesday after the meeting of the state cabinet. “Vaccination is a national programme, and no one should create hurdles in it as it goes against the national interest,” he warned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tope added that at present, 90% of the intended beneficiaries have been vaccinated with the first dose, and vaccination has been completed for 62%. However, this is marginally lower than the national average. Of the 6 million beneficiaries in the 15 to 18 years’ age group, 45% have been given their first dose.

On Wednesday, 46,723 new cases and 32 mortalities were reported in Maharashtra. Mumbai accounted for 16,420 of these cases and seven deaths. Another 86 patients were detected with the Omicron variant, of which 53 were from Pune city, 21 from Mumbai, six from Pimpri-Chinchwad, three from Satara, two from Nashik, and one from Pune rural. Till date, a total of 1,367 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported and of these, 734 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With people opting to test themselves with home testing kits and cases which have tested positive through this route not reflecting in the official data, the public health department is asking the district and municipal authorities to ensure that this data is captured. Later, they will be allowed to home quarantine and be monitored regularly. Pharmacies selling these home testing kits will be asked to report any positive cases.

Tope said that in chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s virtual conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the public health department asked him to raise the issue of shortage of vaccine doses. Covaxin is being used as a precautionary dose for senior citizens and also to vaccinate those in the age group of 15 to 18 years’, leading to a shortage. The state will seek 50 lakh doses of Covishield and 40 lakh doses of Covaxin from the Centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Schools are likely to shut for another 15 to 20 days and a decision will be taken after observing the caseload. The state government has decided that a lockdown will be imposed in auto mode if the demand for oxygen of Covid patients crosses 700 metric tonne (MT) per day. However at present, oxygen demand for Covid and non-Covid cases is 150 MT and 250 MT, respectively.

“There is no need for panic considering this situation, but precautions are necessary,” Tope said, adding that the hospitalisation numbers and oxygen demand could rise with the increase in daily infections. Relaxations in existing curbs are unlikely till January-end or mid-February as the first priority for the government is preventing transmission of the virus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the number of daily cases showed a decline over the last few days, Tope attributed this to a decline in testing and weekends. The positivity rate was 21.4% for Maharashtra and 27% in Mumbai. Of the 2.06 lakh active cases, 29,110 (14.13%) needed hospitalisation and of these, 1,875 needed ICU admissions (0.91%), 656 were on ventilator support (0.32%), and 1,219 occupied oxygen beds (0.59%) and 1.89% of these patients (3,900) were on oxygen support outside ICUs. A total of 86% cases were mild and 5,775 patients (2.80%) were critical.

According to the health department data, while the state has an average of 309,117 cases so far in January, the death rate is 0.03% compared to 43,759 cases and 0.50% deaths in December 2021 and 26,361 cases and 1.73% mortalities in November.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}