MUMBAI: The state government has halved the animal slaughter inspection fee from ₹200 to ₹100 per animal at 13 slaughterhouses in the state. The decision, spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and supported by animal husbandry minister Pankaja Munde, follows lobbying by Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh. State halves slaughter inspection fee

Shaikh had raised concerns over the steep inspection charges required for veterinary certification prior to animal slaughter. He met with top state officials in April, urging a return to the earlier fee of ₹20. “This decision will ease the burden on livestock breeders, meat traders and consumers, especially ahead of Bakri Eid, but it will remain effective even after the festival,” said Shaikh.

The fee was increased to ₹200 from ₹20 in May 2022. Since then, stakeholders in the meat business have been demanding a reduction in the fee. The state government is also expected to reduce it to ₹20 for three days during Eid. “The department has decided to reduce it to ₹20 per animal for the three days of Eid. The order is expected to be issued on Friday. It’s been the practice every year during Eid for the last three years,” said an official from the state animal husbandry department.

The Qureshi Human Welfare Association had also petitioned the Bombay High Court, arguing that the high fee had driven up meat prices. Maharashtra, which contributes 11% to India’s total meat production, is expected to see broader economic relief from the fee reduction.