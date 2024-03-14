 State hikes remuneration of 75,000 ASHA workers | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
State hikes remuneration of 75,000 ASHA workers

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha, Mumbai
Mar 14, 2024 07:18 AM IST

State cabinet approves significant hike in remuneration for ASHA workers, Police Patil, and honorary medical teachers ahead of elections, aiming to attract government employees.

In a move to woo more than one lakh government employees, a few weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, the state cabinet on Wednesday approved a significant hike in the remuneration for ASHA workers, Police Patil and honorary medical teachers.

An ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker is a female healthcare activist trained to facilitate the work of the nationwide public health system within their community. The honorarium for around 75,000 ASHA workers has gone up by 5,000 per month, taking it to 13,000. As of now they are being paid 5,000 by the state government and 3,000 by the Central government. Recently, anganwadi and ASHA workers’ unions warned the state government of consequences in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections if their demands of hike in remuneration were not met.

For around 38,000 Police Patil posts, the state government has approved an increase of 8,500 per month in their honorarium, taking it to 15,000 per month. A Police Patil helps the police department maintain law and order in rural areas by informing them of suspicious activities in villages, unnatural or suspicious deaths, effect of a calamity etc.

Besides, the state cabinet has decided to accommodate 9,545 employees, working on a contract basis in the National Urban Health Mission, in the state government which will give them the salary of government employees. The state also raised the honorarium for 444 honorary medical teachers from 1,500 to 30,000 per month.

