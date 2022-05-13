State increases Raj Thackeray’s security following death threats
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has increased the security of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray after he allegedly received death threats for his campaign against loudspeakers atop mosques.
Though Raj still retains the Y+ security, the number of police personnel have been increased.
The MNS chief has also shifted to ‘Shivtirth’ his new residence which is just near Krishna Kunj, his previous house.
This decision to beef up security was taken by state home minister Dilip Walse Patil after an MNS delegation led by MNS legislator Bala Nandgaonkar met him on Tuesday.
Nandgaonkar had warned the state government against ignoring these threats. “The whole of Maharashtra will burn if Raj Thackeray’s hair is touched,” warned Nandgaonkar. He claimed that he received a threat at his Lalbaug office to kill both Raj and Nandgaonkar.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule had demanded that additional security should be provided to Raj Thackeray. “I will personally ask the Maharashtra Government to not just double but triple the security for Raj Thackeray,” said Sule.
After a series of defeats in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, Raj Thackeray adopted Hindutva by abandoning his ‘sons of soil’ campaign. In his April 2, Gudi Padva speech, he first raised the issue of broadcasting ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside mosques having loudspeakers. This was again repeated in his Thane speech later on April 12, wherein he gave an ultimatum to the State Government to remove them by May 3 to avoid law and order problems.
However, the campaign fizzled out on May 4 due to the deft handling by the state government. It cracked down on MNS workers and convinced the mosques not to broadcast the morning Azaan on loudspeakers as well as lower the volume of the loudspeakers.
-
Modi-Shah must keep politics aside and pay attention to Kashmir: Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: A day after the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, Shiv Sena on Friday said that prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah must keep electoral politics aside and pay attention to the situation in Kashmir. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that merely pointing fingers at Pakistan would not help and asked what step the Central government was taking to better the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.
-
Maharashtra logs 263 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Mumbai: The state on Friday reported 263 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the caseload to 78,80,337 and the death toll to 1,47,853. Maharashtra now has 1,455 active cases. In the 24 hours till Friday, 28,541 tests were conducted in the state, and the daily test positivity rate is 0.92%. Overall, 8,05,09,470 tests have been conducted in the state, and the overall test positivity rate is 9.79%.
-
Uttar Pradesh government to promote flower farming with NBRI
The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to join hands with the CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute to prepare a roadmap for the promotion of flower farming in the state under the National Floriculture Mission launched by the Centre more than two years ago, people aware of the development said. CSIR-NBRI director SK Barik sought the state government's support in its endeavours. Horticulture department director RK Tomar said currently the state government had no separate scheme for floriculture promotion.
-
Ludhiana | Police post in-charge held for accepting bribe, head constable escapes
The Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested a police post in-charge while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 to lodge an FIR. The accused has been identified as ASI Ashok Kumar, who was deputed as in-charge of Basant Park police post . A head constable, identified as Raj Gopal, managed to escape from the spot. They have been booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act. Harpreet Singh of Lapran village then filed a complaint with the Vigilance Bureau.
-
Ludhiana | Man arrested for abetting wife’s suicide
A man was arrested on Friday, three days after his 30-year-old wife ended her life at Karamsar Colony on Friday He had been booked for abetment to suicide based on the statement of the victim's brother, who is a resident of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the Tibba police arrested the accused immediately after lodging an FIR against him.
