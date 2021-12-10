State may ask districts to impose curbs to push 2nd dose numbers

Mumbai The state government is considering asking districts to impose restrictions to encourage full vaccination of citizens, even as seven more cases of the Omicron variant, thought to be at least four times as transmissible as the Delta variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus according to preliminary studies, were detected in Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar told reporters that the state lagged behind in second dose vaccinations, and hinted that pending further discussion, the administration may be asked to impose restrictions on those who are not yet fully vaccinated. At present, only 47.84% of the state’s population has received two doses of the vaccine that has been proven to reduce severe Covid disease and cut rates of hospitalisation.

“We took a stock recently and saw that there are vaccines available. The number of people who have taken the first dose has increased. In the second dose, many districts are lagging behind. It is important for them to take their second dose. Therefore, we have told the administration to carry out awareness campaigns and push for second dose vaccinations by bringing in some restrictions,” Pawar said.

Some of the restrictions that the districts could choose from, depending on the local conditions, include restricting the sale of petrol and diesel at fuel stations, entry to government offices, shopping complex, malls, and industrial units under Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation or MIDC and other services offered by the state, a senior government official who did not wish to be named, said.

The state calculates the number of people who are due for their second dose by keeping track of those who have crossed the minimum duration of the gap between two doses —28 days for Covaxin and 84 days for Covishield. What this means is that the number is dynamic, and will also include those who have not taken their shot after the 42nd and 113th day, which is the outer limit of the second Covaxin and Covishield shots, respectively. As of Friday afternoon, at least 9.8 million people have crossed the minimum duration for their second dose.

Various districts have already imposed restrictions on access to certain amenities for residents who are not vaccinated. The Thane Municipal Corporation this week began to restrict people who are not fully vaccinated from travelling in state buses, with teams checking vaccination certificates of passengers at the main bus depots in the city. In Mumbai, only those who are fully vaccinated (including essential services) are permitted to travel by the local trains. Furthermore, only fully vaccinated Mumbai residents are allowed to enter malls, shopping centres and auditoriums. In Nagpur, the municipal corporation has restricted entry to government offices to those people who are doubly vaccinated.

Health department officials said that the restrictions are under consideration as vaccination is not mandatory. The government might ask individual districts to come up with restrictions as motivation to push their numbers.

“The Centre has not made the vaccination mandatory. We are looking at having restrictions like not allowing such citizens to enter government offices, in malls and shopping centres, etc. Aurangabad district collector had issed orders sale of petrol and diesel only for those who are vaccinated. Similarly, other districts might be asked to have some restrictions in an attempt to drive the second dose numbers up,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Health minister Rajesh Tope was not available for a comment.

The Aurangabad district administration in November ordered ration shops, gas agencies and petrol pumps to supply groceries and fuel only to people who had taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Out of the 36 districts in the state, 22 districts (with large rural populations) are a matter of concern for the administration. Nanded has the lowest fully vaccinated beneficiaries with 29.18%, followed by Hingoli (32.09%), Solapur (32.18%), Jalgaon (33.55%), and Osmanabad (34.04%). Other districts that are below the state’s average — 47.84% for double dose, 83.74% for single dose — include Nandurbar, Akola, Beed, Amravati, Latur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Nashik and Palghar among others.

Box

Current restrictions

* In Mumbai, the state government has only allowed fully vaccinated citizens to get single-journey tickets or a season pass to travel in the local trains. This is in effect in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

*Only fully vaccinated citizens are allowed to enter malls, shopping centres and auditoriums.

*Nagpur Municipal Corporation has allowed entry to government offices to only those people who have taken both the doses

*Aurangabad district collector has disallowed entry to people who have not taken a single dose of vaccine to government offices, MIDC areas, malls and shopping complex, at heritage sites and tourists spots.