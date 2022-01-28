State may relax curbs in the coming weeks

Mumbai With daily Covid cases showing a gradual decline, Maharashtra is likely to ease the restrictions imposed in the backdrop of a surge in cases. The state government has already started relaxing curbs by allowing schools and colleges to resume physical classes from January 24 and February 1 respectively.

Aaditya Thackeray, state environment and tourism minister, also hinted towards reopening tourist places, which were shut for the last four weeks. The state government is also expected to take a call on attendance in offices and the timing of malls and restaurants in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 24,948 fresh infections taking the count to 7,655,554 cases on Friday. It has been observing a constant drop in daily cases since January 21 when 48,270 cases were recorded. It also saw 103 casualties, the highest number of fatalities since September 1, which took the toll to 142,461.

The tally of active cases also reported 2,66,586. The state also reported 110 cases of Omicron variant, all of them from Pune. The total number of Omicron cases reached 3,040. So far, 1,603 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, stated a release issued by the state health department.

“Positivity rate is still high, that is the reason the state has not yet taken a decision on relaxing restrictions. The ongoing third wave is yet to end. There are many districts where cases are very high. Thus, we have not considered reducing the restrictions this week. It may be discussed in the coming week depending upon the situation,” said a senior minister, who wished not to be named.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of the state health department said that there won’t be any changes immediately as the state is treading cautiously. “Restrictions are not going to be lifted immediately as the daily positivity rate is still high at most places. The drop in daily cases is in proportion to the daily testing,” he said.

The average weekly positivity rate of the state is at 23.82% (till January 26), while there are 22 districts where the weekly positivity rate is higher than the state’s average. Nagpur has reported the highest positivity rate — 44.59%.

On Thursday, Aaditya Thackeray said that the chief minister will review the situation next week and make a decision about the reopening of monuments and tourist places. “Daily Covid cases in Aurangabad have not yet come down much. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will review the situation next week and decide about opening the monuments and tourist places,” Thackeray said.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state task force, said that the state has minimum restrictions in this wave and in the coming weeks it is likely to get more reliefs. “In the coming two to four weeks, Maharashtra would be in a much better position. Transmission of infection at closed spaces and crowds is still a challenge before us,” Dr Joshi said.

Mumbai clocked 1,312 cases and its tally reached a total of 1,042,141 cases to date. It also recorded ten fatalities taking the toll to 16,591.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 1,50,900 samples and had a positivity rate of 16.53%. However, the overall positivity rate of the state stood at 10.32%, the statement said.

The state also vaccinated 3,15,816 beneficiaries on Friday and has administered a total of 1,47,627,061 doses to date, according to the data available on the Co-Win portal.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) met Aslam Shaikh, guardian minister of Mumbai and textile minister, requesting him to restore pre-Covid timings for hotels and restaurants on Friday. They have also requested for issuing specific guidelines for essential services such as home delivery and takeaways. The minister assured that a decision is likely to be taken by next week.

