State, Mumbai record lowest Covid-19 cases in two months

Mumbai: On Monday, Maharashtra recorded 806 new Covid-19 cases, reaching the three-digit mark, after 61 days, since December 21, when the state reported 825 cases. Meanwhile Mumbai reported under 100 cases on Monday for the first time since April 17, 2020.

The state’s positivity rate has now reached 1.41% as 806 cases were recorded of the total 57,103 tests conducted. State health minister Rajesh Tope said that curbs will be relaxed in the coming days. “We will ease the curbs in the coming month of March across the state. Even chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed hope on the same lines,” said Tope. He said various meetings on this issue have been held.

The total number of cases in the state has now reached 78,59,237. The active cases have now reached 14,525 with Pune leading with 4418 cases followed by Ahmednagar with 1464 and Mumbai with 1415 active cases. The death rate has now reached 1,43,586 with Pune leading with 20,114 deaths followed by Mumbai and Thane with 16,688 and 11,846 deaths respectively.

There are 53 new cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 virus reported on Monday. These include 31 from Pune city, 19 from Ahmednagar, two from rural Pune and one from Latur. As of now, 4,509 Omicron variant cases have been detected in Maharashtra of which 3,994 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

On Monday, Mumbai reported one death due to Covid-19. In February so far, Mumbai has recorded zero deaths due to covid-19 on four days: February 15, 16, 17 and 20, a first since the beginning of the third wave on December 21. The Covid-19 caseload for Mumbai since the beginning of the pandemic is now 1,054,739 and the toll is at 16,688.

The number of tests for Covid-19 conducted on Monday dropped by 43% in comparison to Sunday. For Monday, Mumbai conducted 16,476 Covid-19 tests, whereas for Sunday it had conducted 28978 tests. The positivity rate for Mumbai is at 0.5% on Monday.

Out of the 96 people who tested positive on Monday, 17 needed hospitalisation of which four needed oxygen beds. 2.2% or 807 beds of the total 36,308 beds available for covid-19 are occupied. There are a total of 1415 active cases in the city at present.