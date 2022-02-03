State objects to appointment of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s private secretary

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has objected to the appointment of a private secretary to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and asked the Raj Bhavan secretariat to submit a report it had sought four months ago. The state had asked for the report on October 5, 2021, and the state general administration department (GAD) also sent two reminders in November and December. The issue may become another point of friction between the Raj Bhavan and MVA.

Governor has appointed Ulhas Mungekar as his private secretary on a contractual basis. The appointment is allegedly in violation of a government order issued in December 2016, which states that retired officials can not be appointed on a contractual basis.

Mungekar was appointed on July 9, 2021, for a year after he retired from the same position on June 30, 2021.

“Your office has appointed Mr Mungekar to the position of private secretary on June 20. It doesn’t appear in consonance with a government resolution (GR) issued by GAD on December 17, 2016. Take action according to the aforesaid GR and send a report,” stated the letter issued by Ashok Salve, deputy secretary, GAD to Santosh Kumar, principal secretary, Governor.

The appointment order of Mungekar issued by Santosh Kumar states, “Ulhas Mungekar has been appointed as private secretary on July 9, 2021, for a period of one year (July 8, 2022).” The order states that after Mungekar retired from the post of private secretary, the Governor directed to fill up the position on a contractual basis for certain duties as directed in a government resolution issued on December 17, 2016

Call for applications were given in newspapers and the governor also appointed three officers from the Raj Bhavan administration to check the eligibility criteria but only Mungekar was found eligible for the position.

Activist Anil Galgali received a copy of the letter and other relevant documents in response to an RTI application. “I have sent letters to the Governor and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting them to cancel Mungekar’s appointment and make the appointment following recruitment rules,” he said.

There was no response from Raj Bhavan. Santosh Kumar didn’t respond to the calls and text message sent by HT.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has termed the appointment of a private secretary as “illegal”. NCP chief spokesperson and Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik said, “The position of private secretary is a sanctioned post and thus cannot be filled on a contractual basis. It is unfortunate if Raj Bhavan is overlooking and violating the rules and regulations as the appointment of the private secretary is completely illegal. The Governor needs to consider the rules and relieve the concerned officer from the position.”

According to the GR, retired officials should not be appointed on a contractual basis for regular administrative work. They can be appointed only for certain duties. “No appointment can be made on sanctioned posts on a contractual basis. Such position shall be filled by following laid down procedure and recruitment rules,” it says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON