State records 41.69% of April’s total caseload in eight days of May
Mumbai In the eight days of May, Maharashtra has already recorded 41.69% of the Covid cases it recorded in the month of April.
Similarly, in the eight days of May, Mumbai has already recorded 49.46% of the cases it recorded last month.
On Sunday, the state reported 224 new cases and one death due to the infection. There are now 1,304 active Covid cases in the state. Among the highest cases within Maharashtra on Sunday, Mumbai reported 123, Pune municipal corporation reported 36 cases, and Navi Mumbai reported 21 cases. One death due to Covid in the state was reported in Amravati. The case fatality rate is 1.87%.
Until May 8, Maharashtra recorded 1,546 Covid cases as against the 3,708 cases recorded in April. Mumbai also recorded 907 cases in May so far, against the 1,827 cases recorded in the whole month of April.
Whereas during the first eight days of April, the state had recorded 924 cases and the city reported 331.
In the 24 hours until Sunday, 24,349 tests were conducted across Maharashtra, and the positivity rate stood at 0.91%. The overall positivity rate in the state is 9.81%. On Sunday, 196 patients recovered in the state, and the recovery rate is 98.11%.
In the 24 hours till Sunday, 7,400 tests were conducted across Mumbai and the test positivity rate crossed 1 at 1.6%. Out of the 123 new infections recorded in the city, 119 or 97% were asymptomatic and four needed hospitalisation, while none of them needed oxygen beds.
Out of the 25,259 beds, 24 are occupied, with an occupancy rate of 0.10%. In Mumbai on Sunday, 92 patients recovered, with a recovery of 98%. There are now 815 active cases in the city.
-
Yogi inspects Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Bundelkhand
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered strict completion of projects under Jal Jeevan Mission in a time-bound manner, as per a statement issued by the government. He also ordered frequent review exercises to expedite the pace of ongoing projects, according to the statement issued after the end of Yogi's two-day visit to Bundelkhand. The Yogi Government has been working in a planned and phased manner to address the concerns of the water-scarce regions.
-
Pune district reports 46 new Covid cases
Pune district on Sunday reported 46 more cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 680,639 Covid-19 cases and 9,713 deaths till Sunday. PCMC has reported 347,596 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid-19. Pune rural has reported 425,624 total cases and 7,204 Covid-19 deaths.
-
Cop rapes relative’s minor daughter in UP’s Aligarh, held
A cop was arrested and subsequently suspended for allegedly raping a minor daughter of the accused cop, Dharam Singh's relative in Aligarh district. The accused cop was posted at Dibai police station of Bulandshahar district. A case has been registered at Atrauli police station of Aligarh district against the accused, a resident of Atrauli area of Aligarh. Police said the accused had reached his village in Atrauli area of Aligarh district few days ago.
-
3 bodies fished out of two canal streams in Hadapsar
The fire brigade along with local rescuers pulled out three bodies from two places in a canal in Hadapsar - Shinde Vasti and Vaiduwadi - on Sunday. Among the bodies, all were male, according to a statement by the Pune fire brigade. The fire brigade got help from a rescuer, Bacchusingh Taak, in retrieving the bodies. The bodies are suspected to have flown downstream with the canal water.
-
Nilgiri Infracity fraud: Varanasi police to confiscate assets of company CMD, others
Illegally acquired properties worth ₹13.6 crore of Nilgiri Infracity company's chief managing director Vikas Singh, his wife and company managing director Ritu Singh besides partners Palash Mishra and Pradeep Yadav will be confiscated, said police. A copy of the confiscation order had been sent to the district magistrates of Chandauli and Varanasi, Police commissioner A Satish Ganesh added. Earlier, cases were registered after several people filed complaints alleging that Nilgiri Infracity's directors had committed a large-scale fraud.
