State records 41.69% of April’s total caseload in eight days of May

Mumbai In the eight days of May, Maharashtra has already recorded 41.69% of the Covid cases it recorded in the month of April.

Similarly, in the eight days of May, Mumbai has already recorded 49.46% of the cases it recorded last month.

On Sunday, the state reported 224 new cases and one death due to the infection. There are now 1,304 active Covid cases in the state. Among the highest cases within Maharashtra on Sunday, Mumbai reported 123, Pune municipal corporation reported 36 cases, and Navi Mumbai reported 21 cases. One death due to Covid in the state was reported in Amravati. The case fatality rate is 1.87%.

Until May 8, Maharashtra recorded 1,546 Covid cases as against the 3,708 cases recorded in April. Mumbai also recorded 907 cases in May so far, against the 1,827 cases recorded in the whole month of April.

Whereas during the first eight days of April, the state had recorded 924 cases and the city reported 331.

In the 24 hours until Sunday, 24,349 tests were conducted across Maharashtra, and the positivity rate stood at 0.91%. The overall positivity rate in the state is 9.81%. On Sunday, 196 patients recovered in the state, and the recovery rate is 98.11%.

In the 24 hours till Sunday, 7,400 tests were conducted across Mumbai and the test positivity rate crossed 1 at 1.6%. Out of the 123 new infections recorded in the city, 119 or 97% were asymptomatic and four needed hospitalisation, while none of them needed oxygen beds.

Out of the 25,259 beds, 24 are occupied, with an occupancy rate of 0.10%. In Mumbai on Sunday, 92 patients recovered, with a recovery of 98%. There are now 815 active cases in the city.