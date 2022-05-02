State records 92 cases, one death
Mumbai Maharashtra recorded 92 Covid cases with one death on Monday, taking the positivity rate to 0.65%, as 14,060 tests were conducted.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 56 fresh infections and zero deaths. As per the usual trend, less cases are reported on Monday due to fewer tests on weekends.
The state government has warned that they will be forced to bring back the mask mandate if the surge continues.
Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, warned that the mask mandate is inevitable. “The cases are rising across India. Masks should have never been removed in the first place as Covid is still not over,” said Dr Shaikh.
The state also clocked 70 recoveries. Out of the 1,016 active patients across the state, Mumbai tops with 639 patients followed by Pune and Thane with 215 and 81 active cases respectively.
The toll has now reached 1,47,844 with Pune, leading with 20,544 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,563 and Thane with 11,915.
-
Night temperature set to increase in Pune
PUNE The night temperature in the city for the past few days has been consistently warmer than normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. On Monday, the city reported 22.6 degrees Celsius which was 1.1 degrees warmer than normal. However, the day temperature in the city has seen a dip. Shivajinagar reported day temperature at 37.9 degrees Celsius, Pashan reported 38.2 degrees Celsius, and Lohegaon reported 38.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.
-
UP setting example of communal harmony: Dy CM Maurya
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that at present an example of social and communal harmony is being set in Uttar Pradesh. On Banaras Hindu University's Iftar party row, he said the state government won't intervene in it but suggested that the programme should have been avoided. The controversy should not have been invited by organising such a programme on the BHU campus, Maurya told reporters.
-
Delhi: Son killed in hit-and-run, ex-soldier on hunt for missing car, and justice
A 52-year-old retired army man has been running from pillar to post to find the vehicle suspected to have hit and killed his son, a security manager at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, in an accident in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri a month ago.
-
Pune’s Wild West: Hyenas, leopards and wolves share space with humans
Back in 2019, a study led by the Wildlife Conservation Society found that striped hyenas occupied 75% of the semi-arid landscape followed by Indian grey wolves (64%) and leopards (57%) in western Maharashtra. Hyenas feed on dead poultry and are often found feeding on carcasses dumped outside villages. Besides poultry, they also feed on dead dogs and dead cattle. The hyena species found in India clean up the ecosystem and are harmless to human beings.
-
One killed, four injured as slab collapses at construction site in Wanowrie
One person was killed and four people were injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed onto labourers in Wanowrie on Monday afternoon. Of the five people, three have sustained severe injuries, according to fire brigade officials. The under-construction building is located near Alankar hall in Wanowrie. The deceased man was identified as a native of Madhya Pradesh, 40, Ram Naresh Patel. The incident was recorded at Wanowrie police station.
