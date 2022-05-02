Home / Cities / Mumbai News / State records 92 cases, one death
State records 92 cases, one death

Mumbai Maharashtra recorded 92 Covid cases with one death on Monday, taking the positivity rate to 0
The state government has warned that they will be forced to bring back the mask mandate if the surge continues (Vijay Bate)
The state government has warned that they will be forced to bring back the mask mandate if the surge continues (Vijay Bate)
Published on May 02, 2022 11:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai Maharashtra recorded 92 Covid cases with one death on Monday, taking the positivity rate to 0.65%, as 14,060 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 56 fresh infections and zero deaths. As per the usual trend, less cases are reported on Monday due to fewer tests on weekends.

The state government has warned that they will be forced to bring back the mask mandate if the surge continues.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, warned that the mask mandate is inevitable. “The cases are rising across India. Masks should have never been removed in the first place as Covid is still not over,” said Dr Shaikh.

The state also clocked 70 recoveries. Out of the 1,016 active patients across the state, Mumbai tops with 639 patients followed by Pune and Thane with 215 and 81 active cases respectively.

The toll has now reached 1,47,844 with Pune, leading with 20,544 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,563 and Thane with 11,915.

