State reports 200+ cases again, Tope asks not to panic

Mumbai The daily Covid caseload is on the rise in Maharashtra as 221 fresh cases and one death were reported on Wednesday.

Currently, the number of active cases in the state is on a steady rise at 1,412, with 211 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. Last week, the state clocked 200-plus cases for four consecutive days.

The city, on the other hand, reported 124 cases and zero deaths.

Though marginal, the state is closely monitoring the spike. State health minister Rajesh Tope said that despite the rise in daily cases, Maharashtra is in a better situation compared to other states.

“Currently, the rise is limited to a few districts including Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik and that too in certain pockets. However, the situation is under control and there is no need to panic. It does not mean either that we are moving towards the fourth wave. We are monitoring the situation and will adopt the protocols laid by the Centre in case this is a massive spike,” Tope told reporters.

“After an interaction with health ministers from other states in a meeting of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW), I have come to the conclusion that the cases are rising across the country but Maharashtra is in a better position among all,” he added.

The 14th conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) was held last week in Ahmedabad. CCHFW is an apex advisory body set up under Article 263 of the Constitution that supports and advises the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The state health department has found the weekly positivity rate of five districts to be more than the average positivity rate of the state — 1%. Till May 10, Buldhana district had the highest weekly positivity rate — 2.23%, Aurangabad — 2.12%, Mumbai — 1.79%, Pune — 1.65% and Nanded — 1%, according to a presentation made before the state cabinet on Wednesday.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state task force, said that the people have developed hybrid immunity from natural infection and full vaccination. “Silent, mild Covid is around in community clusters, so caution is recommended without panic. The key is to protect the vulnerable and keep a close eye on hospitalisations and mortality. Significant exposure to vaccine and virus has conferred some hybrid immunity,” Dr Joshi tweeted.