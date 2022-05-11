State reports 200+ cases again, Tope asks not to panic
Mumbai The daily Covid caseload is on the rise in Maharashtra as 221 fresh cases and one death were reported on Wednesday.
Currently, the number of active cases in the state is on a steady rise at 1,412, with 211 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. Last week, the state clocked 200-plus cases for four consecutive days.
The city, on the other hand, reported 124 cases and zero deaths.
Though marginal, the state is closely monitoring the spike. State health minister Rajesh Tope said that despite the rise in daily cases, Maharashtra is in a better situation compared to other states.
“Currently, the rise is limited to a few districts including Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik and that too in certain pockets. However, the situation is under control and there is no need to panic. It does not mean either that we are moving towards the fourth wave. We are monitoring the situation and will adopt the protocols laid by the Centre in case this is a massive spike,” Tope told reporters.
“After an interaction with health ministers from other states in a meeting of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW), I have come to the conclusion that the cases are rising across the country but Maharashtra is in a better position among all,” he added.
The 14th conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) was held last week in Ahmedabad. CCHFW is an apex advisory body set up under Article 263 of the Constitution that supports and advises the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The state health department has found the weekly positivity rate of five districts to be more than the average positivity rate of the state — 1%. Till May 10, Buldhana district had the highest weekly positivity rate — 2.23%, Aurangabad — 2.12%, Mumbai — 1.79%, Pune — 1.65% and Nanded — 1%, according to a presentation made before the state cabinet on Wednesday.
Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state task force, said that the people have developed hybrid immunity from natural infection and full vaccination. “Silent, mild Covid is around in community clusters, so caution is recommended without panic. The key is to protect the vulnerable and keep a close eye on hospitalisations and mortality. Significant exposure to vaccine and virus has conferred some hybrid immunity,” Dr Joshi tweeted.
-
AYUSH counselling: Last date extended till May 14
The last date for admission in AYUSH courses has been extended till May 14, and the last date for reporting at the allotted college is May 20. The national commission for Indian system of medicine, New Delhi, in its communique to all directors of AYUSH on Wednesday, said the last date has been extended based on representations received from various states. Earlier, the last date for counselling was May 10.
-
Threat letter issued against Raj Thackeray, claims MNS
Mumbai The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena claimed that their leader Raj Thackeray received a threat letter and demanded that the state government probe into the issue. Key MNS leaders rushed to Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey and Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil and told them about the threat. They claimed that the letter was in Hindi with a few words in Urdu and the party received it through post at MNS's Lalbaug office.
-
Smriti promises Amethi girl visit to ISRO
LUCKNOW In yet another step to engage with Amethi, union women and child development minister, Smriti Irani, has promised students of her Lok Sabha constituency of arranging their visit to the country's top institutes. Next month, she would ensure a visit by a student of her constituency to the headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's had contested from two constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
-
BPSC paper leak: ‘Nothing in order at exam centre under lens’
The examination centre at Veer Kunwar Singh College in Ara, whose principal is among the four people arrested in connection with the “leak” of question paper of 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination for Bihar's civil services conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission, flouted several examination guidelines, according to an official of Economic Offence Unit of the state police, which is probing the case.
-
Fire breaks out at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan; files gutted
Stacks of government records are feared to have been gutted after a major fire broke out Wednesday morning at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan, which is located on the main road of Bihar's capital Patna and houses offices of various departments of the state government, officials said. The building, which is a secretariat, houses offices of Bihar State Planning Board, rural works department, road construction department and minor water resources department.
