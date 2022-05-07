State reports 253 cases, city records 172
Mumbai Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 253 Covid cases, thus breaching the 200-mark for the third day in a row, indicating that the virus continues to be a cause of concern.
On Friday, there were 205 infected people and it reported 233 on Thursday.
Dr Kedar Toraskar, a member of the Covid task force, said that the increase in cases was an expected phenomenon. “Today, people are roaming without masks, attending large gatherings and functions. The omicron variant is still prevailing. In such circumstances, the cases are bound to fluctuate,” said Dr Toraskar.
“However, the best part is that we are hardly seeing any hospitalisation which indicates it is under control. We should take care that it does not reach an alarming level,” he added.
Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, said it points to the impending fourth wave. “There is a Covid surge across the world and India will not escape this. It was wrong on the part of the government to remove the mask mandate,” said Dr Shaikh. He said that the government needs to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour across the state without any delay.
The positivity rate recorded was 0.85%. There are currently 1277 active patients across the state of which Mumbai tops with 784 patients followed by Pune and Thane with 262 and 130 active cases respectively
The upward spike in daily positive cases continued on Saturday as Mumbai reported 172 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the overall case tally to 10,59,684. No Covid-19 death was reported on Saturday and the toll tally stood at 19,563.
This is the highest single-day spike since February 20, when the city recorded 167 fresh infections in 24 hours.
Senior officials of BMC said that while the number of positive cases in Mumbai has increased, there is still no reason for concern as of now.
“Even though the daily case figures are increasing we are keeping a close watch on the mortality rate and rate of hospitalisation, both of which are below one per cent. We have kept all our available facilities on standby and are fully ready for any adversity that may come,” said Mangala Gomare, the executive health officer in BMC.
With 8,732 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, the daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 1.96 per cent. As of Saturday, there are 784 active cases in the city and the rate of hospitalization is 0.08 per cent. Also, 167 out of all the 172 fresh infections that were reported on Saturday were asymptomatic.
Raped by father, teen hangs self in UP’s Banda; accused held
An 18-year-old woman hanged herself after being allegedly raped by her father at a village under Marka police station area in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. Police have lodged an FIR on the complaint of younger sister of the deceased and arrested her father. Additional superintendent of police, Banda, Laxmi Niwas Mishra said the accused had allegedly raped her daughter on Thursday night. ASP Mishra said the accused was being questioned.
Gender sensitization workshop held at Lucknow University
The Legal Aid Centre of Lucknow University in collaboration with varsity's internal complaints committee conducted a gender sensitization workshop at the faculty of yoga and alternative medicine, new campus, LU on Saturday. The programme was divided into two parts-- the first part covered numerous laws now in effect in the society and the second part covered specifically the prevention of sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.
Pune district reports 33 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 262 are active cases. Pune city reported 22 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,603 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday a total of 18.21 million doses were registered.
Save soil movement in focus at Chandigarh’s Government College of Yoga Education
Government College of Yoga Education held an interactive session on the save soil movement. The event saw a session conducted by a practising doctor and, Dr Mona Chopra a volunteer from Isha foundation. Yoga instructor Kulwant Singh and Sanskrit teacher Gunnidhi Sharma also spoke on the significance of soil. The session was also attended by students of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, who were accompanied by Shabnam Sharma.
Controlled blasting at Sus-Pashan road : PMRDA gives clean chit to builder
Days after residents from Bella Casa and other societies at Mohan nagar along Sus-Pashan road reported damage to the window panes of vehicles and houses, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has given a clean chit to the builder and the construction work has resumed. Police have, meanwhile, sought to cancel the No Objection Certificate given to the contractor for carrying out controlled blasting.
