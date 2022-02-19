State reports fewer than 3,000 cases for sixth day in a row

Mumbai For the sixth day in a row, Maharashtra reported fewer than 3,000 cases at 1,635 fresh infections on Saturday.

The tally of active cases came down to 18,368 cases after 4,394 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

It also saw 29 casualties and the total number of fatalities stood at 1,43,576.

The state reported no Omicron case for the third day in a row on Thursday. At present, the total number of Omicron cases is 4,456, while 3,768 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, stated a release issued by the state health department.

The situation in the state is becoming similar to that of October last year when the second wave was on the decline. For the first two weeks in October, the state reported less than 3,000 cases, which reduced even further in the third and fourth weeks of the month.

“The current decline in daily caseload that started last month indicates that the third wave is on the way to fade. The second wave took around three months to reach its lowest tally in a day but in the case of the third wave, it is also expected to end by March, if no new case variant is found. It also means we need to be cautious while reopening everything. The order to further ease restrictions is likely to be issued by Monday,” said a senior official from the state health department

Meanwhile, Mumbai clocked 201 cases. It also had a single death.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 1,27,173 samples and had a positivity rate of 1.28%. However, the overall positivity rate of the state stood at 10.19%, the statement said.

The state also vaccinated 1,09,600 doses on Saturday and has administered a total of 153,705,476 doses to date, according to the data available on the Co-Win portal.