State tells HC that it may reconsider its stand on appointment of state DGP

Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) concluded the hearing of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the state government to implement the November 1, 2021 recommendations of the UPSC Empanelment Committee which recommended the name of three officers for the post of permanent DGP of the state in place of the acting DGP Sanjay Pandey who has been occupying the post since April 9, 2021.

While arguing, Pandey’s counsel refuted the query of the HC on whether he was the blue-eyed boy of the state government and stated that he had to approach various judicial forums to get the promotions and posts which he deserved in the past 15 years. Before the court concluded the hearing, the state government informed the bench that it was to reconsider its stand in view of the submissions made by parties and the same would be conveyed to the court on February 21.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik while hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) of advocate Datta Mane which sought directions to the state to appoint one of the three officers named by the UPSC Empanelment Committee in its November 1, 2021 meeting as a permanent DGP in place of acting DGP Pandey was informed by senior advocate Navroz Seervai for Pandey that he had faced gross mistreatment over the past few years at the hands of various governments.

While making submissions, Seervai submitted that as his Annual Confidential Report (ACR) scores had not been updated regularly and had been refused the deserved promotions he had had to approach the courts and authorities to get what his rights. Pandey’s counsel submitted that as his ACR score had not been upgraded since 2011-12 he had requested the Referral Board to do the needful in 2019, but the same was rejected. Thereafter his ACR score was upgraded in September 2021 however as the adverse remarks against him were not expunged he applied for the same.

Responding to the submission, advocate Abhinav Chandrachud for the petitioners submitted that there was no provision in law which permitted an officer to request the state government to upgrade his ACR score and the fact that the RB had upgraded Pandey’s score in 2021 without assigning any reasons proved that it was done with malafide intention. Additional solicitor general Anil Singh for the UPSC concurred with Chandrachud and said that such an act of the state government was illegal.

After hearing the submissions, the bench observed, “We find from records that respondent (acting DGP) Sanjay Pandey happens to be the blue-eyed officer of state government. Once he is appointed as DGP, he won’t be in position to discharge duty as per the 2006 SC ruling.” The court then chided Pandey for approaching the state government and seeking a review of his ACR score rather than approaching the court. “You cannot create your own rights. Whatever you have done is ex-facie contrary to law, and you want us to turn a blind eye to it,” said the bench. Advocate Seervai however refuted being the blue-eyed boy of anybody and said that on the contrary he had to suffer injustice for nearly 15 years by whoever was in the government. “To suggest that he is favoured is really contrary to his record and what he had to go through since 2000,” submitted Seervai.

After hearing all sides just as the court announced that it had concluded the hearing of the PIL and asked all parties to furnish in brief, written submissions of their arguments, advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni for the state government said, “The appropriate department has instructed that the government is prepared to reconsider its decision in view of various submissions made by parties in court and the same will be conveyed to court on next date of hearing on February 21.

The court accepted the same and said, “We would express that decision must be taken (on UPSC recommendation). Either yes or no. Whatever might be the outcome, we will decide on the next date, February 21. Parties have concluded their arguments. If need arises, we will deliver the judgement.”