State to allot 30.16 acres of land in Bandra East for new HC complex

MUMBAI: The state government on Thursday informed the Bombay high court (HC) that it had decided to provide 30.16 acres of land in the government colony in Bandra East for the new high court complex.

Advocate general Birendra Saraf informed the HC that a formal Government Resolution (GR) would be issued shortly in that regard. The submission was made in a contempt petition claiming that the state government had failed to comply with a 2019 order directing provisions for a larger building for housing the HC.

The division bench of acting chief justice SV Gangapurwala and justice SV Marne which was hearing the contempt petition filed by advocate Ahmad Abdi was told that there were merely reports of land being allotted for the new building but no formal decision was taken in this regard by the government. The state had informed the bench that discussions on the allotment of land for a new building of HC at Mumbai had been completed and a decision would be taken soon in that regard.

The bench in the hearing on March 9 had noted that the issue concerned each and every lawyer and hence the government should take the decision expeditiously. The state had sought two weeks to respond but added that the government could not be asked to comply with the HC orders through the contempt petition.

While assuring the bench of the action being taken, AG Saraf submitted a memorandum from the state Public Works Department (PWD), wherein it had agreed to transfer 30.16 acres (12.204 hectare) land for the new HC complex. The memorandum stated that 8.5 hectares (21.004 acre) land would be for the judicial complex and residences of judges while 3.63 hectares (8.969 acre) land was for central tribunals and lawyer’s chambers which will be commercially developed and the government will earn revenue from it.

The bench was informed that currently the plot is reserved for government housing and they would require some time to get the reservation changed for commercial use. Saraf however assured the bench that once it was done, a formal GR would be issued.

After hearing the submissions, the bench said it was accepting the stand of the state government and hence disposing of the contempt petition. It however added that it would monitor the compliance of the decision. The bench also permitted Abdi to file a fresh contempt petition if the government failed to comply with its assurances.

“As things have started moving, this petition is disposed of. For the purpose of monitoring, we place the PIL for further directions or compliance on June 12,” the bench said in its order.

Abdi had filed the public interest litigation in 2012 seeking a new building for HC on a priority basis. The bench headed by justice Abhay Oka in January 2019 had directed the state government to take a decision on offering a large and convenient plot of land for a new high court complex. Abdi later filed the contempt petition, stating that the government completely failed and deliberately ignored to take steps based on the order.