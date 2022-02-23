State to discuss further relaxations in curbs on February 25

As new Covid-19 cases continue on a downward trend, the Maharashtra government will discuss further easing of restrictions later this week and is expected to issue an order.

Even though the Bombay high court on Tuesday said that the state’s orders of 2021 permitting only those fully vaccinated to travel in suburban trains were “illegal”, the state government clarified that such restrictions would remain in place.

The state on Tuesday reported 1,080 new Covid-19 cases, while its active count dropped to 13,070. As many as 47 patients succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 1,43,633. Mumbai recorded 135 infections and two fatalities. While its active cases stand at 1,315, the death toll has reached 16,690.

Government officials said the state executive committee (SEC) of the disaster management will meet on February 25 to discuss further relaxations in curbs, including the 50% cap on occupancy in restaurants, eateries, cinema halls, theatres, etc. The committee will also discuss the restrictions allowing only vaccinated citizens on local trains.

The state relief and rehabilitation department, meanwhile, on Tuesday issued a statement that it had withdrawn orders dated July 15 and August 11, 2021, while keeping the Covid-19 restrictions in place till further order.

“… various restrictions, including those on travel in local trains or other modes of public transport by unvaccinated persons, as well as requirements of following Covid appropriate behavior like wearing of masks, keeping a social distance, frequently sanitising hands are still in force in view of the orders dated January 8, 9, and 31, and October 8 and 26, 2021,” it said.

A senior bureaucrat said the clarification was issued to curb false reportage that the government was directed to lift the ban on travel for unvaccinated citizens in local trains or other modes of public transport.

“The court was of the view that orders [of July and August 2021] were incorrect as per the set procedures. However, there was no directive or order saying the state must allow unvaccinated citizens on public transport. Therefore, the restrictions will continue for now,” the bureaucrat, who did not wish to be named, said.

The state is expected to ease restrictions on 50% occupancy in cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, beauty parlors, salons, gymnasiums, etc., as Covid-19 is on the decline. A look at the data for the last three weeks shows that the number of cases being reported has seen a sharp drop.

Between February 1 and 8, the state added 80,762 cases, which dipped 60.99% in the next week when 31,503 infections were logged. Subsequently, between February 15 and 22, a total of 12,571 cases were reported, which is a drop of 60.09% from the week before.

“We have to now go as per the procedures and as there is no urgency [to lift curbs], the SEC will meet on February 25 to review the restrictions based on the Covid-19 situation. We will hold a comprehensive discussion on unlocking activities such as occupancy in restaurants, theatres, and cinema halls,” another bureaucrat said requesting anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON