State to form commission to study Maratha community; Sambhajiraje to begin hunger strike
Mumbai: As Rajya Sabha MP and Maratha leader Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje is set to start his indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from February 26, the Maharashtra government has decided to set up an independent dedicated backward class commission to study the backwardness of the Maratha community. The decision was taken in the meeting of the cabinet sub-committee, headed by the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, formed to review and take decisions to restore the reservation for the Maratha community held on Thursday.
The state has also appointed SD Suryavanshi, joint secretary, general administration department (GAD), as the special officer for quick implementation of the decisions taken for the community by coordinating among various departments of the government. The decision to appoint the officer was also taken in the cabinet sub-committee meeting.
Maratha outfits have said that the hunger strike has been declared to revive the demand for reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs, education and other concessions. They claimed that the state government has not fulfilled the promises made to them.
Around 5,000 activists are expected to participate in the hunger strike along with Sambhajiraje, who is the 13th direct descendant of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. They are gathering from across the state for the agitation, which has been granted permission by the police.
The indefinite hunger strike will start in the morning from 10.30 am for which the independent lawmaker, who has been associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and is currently a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), arrived in the state capital from Kolhapur on Friday.
“Since none of the promises made by the state government was fulfilled, it was decided to sit on hunger strike as it is the only way left for us. The state government has planned to discourage us from joining the movement by sending notices for the agitations held back in 2016. It is against the assurance that all the cases registered against those who were part of agitations for Maratha reservation will be withdrawn,” Virendra Pawar, who is among the chief organisers of the statewide agitation held in the past few years.
The five-judge SC bench had termed Maharashtra’s Maratha reservation law unconstitutional and had quashed it on various grounds, including the breach of the 50 percent cap of reservation ordered by the apex court earlier. The Maharashtra government has filed a review petition.
Maratha community outfits had withdrawn their protests in June 2021 after the state government assured them their demands would be met in a time-bound manner, soon after the SC decision.
