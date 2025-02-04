MUMBAI: Pointing to the low rate of cards issued for health insurance schemes operated by the state and central governments, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the administration to speed up the work. While Maharashtra is lagging behind other states in issuing Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY) health insurance cards, its own scheme has no cards for beneficiaries, a lacuna which the CM wanted rectified. State to issue cards to its health insurance scheme beneficiaries

In a review meeting of health projects on Monday, Fadnavis asked the health department to launch a drive to issue Ayushman Bharat cards to beneficiaries and also chalk out a scheme to issue cards for state government health schemes. The Maharashtra government operates a scheme similar to ABPMJAY called the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Janarogya Yojana (MJPJY) with health insurance of up to ₹5 lakh. It has empanelled more than 1,600 hospitals under the scheme to treat citizens free of cost.

“The absence of health cards makes it difficult for patients to get enrolled in the MJPJY empanelled hospitals,” said a government official. “Hospitals don’t admit patients, as the data is not available easily and the registration takes a lot of time. The CM has asked cards to be issued to beneficiaries so that their information is available at a click. There is also the issue of hospitals being unwilling to admit patients, as their money is not released on time by the government. The CM has asked the department to address this issue as well.”

The public health department has also been asked to add health procedures that are available under ABPMJAY to the MJPJY plan. It has been instructed to empanel all the BMC hospitals under MJPJY; simultaneously, the collectors have been asked to ensure that more private hospitals are added to MJPJY so that patients can get better treatment.

Fadnavis also reviewed the PM Awas Yojana, the centrally sponsored scheme to provide houses to the weaker sections. Maharashtra has been allotted a quota of 19.66 lakh homes, for which 16.81 lakh have received approval from the central government. The district-level administration has been directed to ensure that land is made available for homes under the scheme.

Push for water

The Maharashtra government has signed an MoU with Tata Motors, Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana and Naam Foundation led by actor Nana Patekar to implement water conservation projects in the state. The three entities will work with the government on desilting, water conservation and waterbody-mapping projects and to promote awareness on water conservation.