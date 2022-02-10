State to set up an international music college at Kalina in Lata Mangeshkar’s name

Mumbai While there has been a political commotion over setting up a memorial of singer Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park, the Maharashtra government has decided to establish an international music college in the name of the legend in Mumbai. An in-principle approval was given to the proposal in a meeting of the state cabinet on Wednesday. The state higher and technical education department will bring a formal proposal before the cabinet for its approval.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The proposed institution will be known as Bharat Ratna Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar International Music College and will be built at the Kalina campus of Mumbai University. State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant confirmed the development.

“A year and a half ago, my department had decided to set up Master Deenanath Mangeshkar International Music College on land in Kalina, which belongs to Mumbai University. During our recent meeting with her family members, they have now proposed to name the college after Lata Mangeshkar as Deenanath Mangeshkar was her father and guru (teacher) as well. Thus a decision was taken in the cabinet meeting that the international institution for music in Mumbai will be named after Lata didi,” Samant said in Pune.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A top Sena minister said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, were keen on the college which was originally the idea of Mangeshkar herself. They are of the opinion that such an institution would be a more fitting memorial to the legend than just a structure. A formal announcement by the state is expected in the state budget for 2022-23 which will be presented to the state legislature in the budget session that begins on February 28.

An official said that the college would have facilities to teach music from different streams from Indian classical to Western classical.

Earlier, a committee was set up under the chairmanship of Hridaynath Mangeshkar (Lata Mangeshkar’s brother) for developing a music college in the name of Dinanath Mangeshkar on a five-acre plot at the Kalina campus. Usha Mangeshkar (her sister), Adinath Mangeshkar, Zakir Hussain, A R Rahman, Suresh Wadkar among other personalities are members of the panel. “Lata Mangeshkar was even showed the Kalina plot which she liked,” the official added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vikas Rastogi, principal secretary, higher and technical education department said, “The committee is supposed to submit a proposal on the type of courses, faculties, fund requirement among other details and those recommendations are yet to be received. The idea is to open an international college of music affiliated with the University of Mumbai,” Rastogi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON