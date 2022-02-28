State to submit decision on local train ban on March 2
Mumbai After the state government informed the Bombay high court (HC) that though the meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) for deciding on lifting the restrictions on non-vaccinated citizens from travelling on trains and visiting malls and workplaces had been held on February 25, but as the order was yet to be signed by the state chief secretary, as a last chance, the HC permitted the state to submit the decision on Wednesday, March 2.
The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik, which was hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activists Firoze Mithiborewalla and Yohan Tengra was informed by government pleader Priyabhushan Kakade that as informed to the bench in the previous hearing on February 22, the SEC had met on February 25 to decide on relaxing the Covid Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
Apart from asking citizens to follow Covid protocols like wearing a mask and sanitizing hands, the SOPs had also restrained citizens who were not fully vaccinated from travelling on local trains and visiting malls and workplaces. The PIL had challenged the circulars which mentioned the SOPs claiming that the restriction on non-vaccinated persons was discriminatory and against the constitutional rights of citizens.
The court had noted that the initial three circulars issued in July and August 2021 imposing the restrictions had not been issued after following proper procedure and hence asked the state to withdraw the same. On February 22, the state had informed the bench that it was willing to withdraw the said three circulars and would also review the circulars with similar restrictions, which were issued thereafter in the SEC meeting to be held on February 25.
The court had accepted the same and had posted hearing of the PIL’s on February 28.
When the PILs came up for hearing, Kakade informed the bench that the SEC meeting was conducted and a decision was taken. However, the same could not be submitted to the court for want of the signature of the state chief secretary, who would be signing the same in the course of the day.
The bench expressed its displeasure on the same and said that as a last chance, it was permitting the state to submit the decision on Wednesday.
