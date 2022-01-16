State to use digital maps and drone surveys to protect historic sites from encroachment

Mumbai: In a landmark move to prevent further encroachments and rampant development around historic monuments and protected archaeological sites, the state government is launching a drone survey to prepare digital maps of these areas.

This exercise will culminate in the demarcation of a site-specific ‘controlled area,’ where fresh constructions shall be regulated to preserve their heritage values.

The state has floated tenders for the appointment of survey agencies for the project, which is estimated to cost ₹13 crore. It is expected to start in a month’s time, and will be completed in the next financial year.

This will involve drone-based surveys and if needed, total station mapping, to gauge the existing built-up area around monuments, and its composition like heritage and modern structures. Later, maps will be drawn up after a physical survey of each site to ground-truth this data.

Maharashtra has a total of 375 state-protected monuments. Of these, 10 sites, namely Gateway of India, August Kranti Maidan, Banganga, Dean’s Bungalow in the J J School of Art and the forts at Worli, Shivdi, Bandra, Saint George (behind CSMT railway station), Dharavi and Mahim, are in Mumbai.

This is on lines of the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) norms. Under the heritage by-laws provided for under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010 which covers centrally-protected sites, a 100-meter area from all directions around a protected monument is classified as a ‘prohibited area.’ Another 200-meter zone around monuments is a ‘regulated area.’

Similarly, the directorate of museums and archaeology provides for a controlled area to be notified as per requirement around state-protected monuments. But this area has been notified at 25 meters for just one site—the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Wada in Pune around a decade ago. This delay in notifying a controlled area has led to encroachments and constructions standing cheek-in-jowl with historic sites, admit officials.

“The survey will cover all state-protected monuments… we will use satellite images and drone maps and wherever needed, even total station mapping will be deployed, to define the regulated areas. This will be complemented by field surveys. However, instead of imposing a blanket restriction, we will take practical calls at each site based on the local situation and built-up conditions (while drawing up the controlled area norms),” said Tejas Garge, Director, Museums and Archaeology, Maharashtra.

Once the controlled area is in place, the department’s no objection certificate (NOC) will have to be sought for any fresh constructions in this zone. Garge added that these maps and data will also be put in the public domain.

Vasant Shinde, advisor to the National Maritime Heritage Complex and former vice-chancellor of Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute in Pune welcomed the move. “Instead of a blanket rule, it is necessary to evolve a site-specific approach for every monument,” he noted, adding that construction activities affected the structural stability of these monuments.

Maya Patil (Shahapurkar), head, department of archaeology, Ahilyabai Holkar University of Solapur, stressed on the need to preserve pre-historic sites from the depredations of developers and bounty hunters. She pointed to how the 2,000-year-old Satavahana-era site of Ter in Osmanabad district had seen 10 of the original mounds being reduced to seven, which too were being eroded, with the soil (which contained antiquities) being mined and sold. “The material remains like stone tools and even caves, mounds and rock-shelters which grant a glimpse into pre-history, must be preserved,” she explained.

Officials said that the mapping and physical survey will also help the department understand if any ancient sites have been destroyed, encroached or built over. Officials admit that while the number of protected sites in Maharashtra is 375 on paper, some of them may be lost, especially in Marathwada, which once came under the dominions of the Nizam of Hyderabad.

There, the officials in the Nizam’s state had merely notified sites as protected one’s sans physical surveys. The lack of adequate on-ground staff for the department has also prevented the creation of a system for their protection and verification. One of these destroyed sites is a Mesolithic-era site at Shendra near Aurangabad.

Box:

The Maharashtra Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1960, allows the state government to preserve ancient and historical monuments, records and archaeological sites and remains.

Maharashtra has 375 state protected monuments including forts (59), temples (147), caves (18), and stone-age era sites and other archaeological features.

Some state-protected sites are Rajgad, Sinhagad and Torna forts in Pune district, Khandeshwari caves and Ghodbunder temple at Thane, Ghatotkach caves in Aurangabad, stone-age era petroglyphs in the Konkan and Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s birthplace at Ratnagiri.

The department will be able to regulate fresh constructions in the demarcated controlled area.