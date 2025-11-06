MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has issued a notice to the dean of the Sir JJ Group of Hospitals after the institute failed to submit a report within the stipulated time on a complaint filed by a woman professor alleging mental harassment by her department head. State women’s panel issues notice to JJ Hospital on harassment complaint

According to the commission, the complainant, a professor and gynaecologist, formerly at JJ Hospital’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, had lodged a complaint on July 10, alleging continuous mental harassment and humiliation by her HOD. The complainant, who also alleged that she faced abusive behaviour from the HOD for around a year, claimed the HOD continued to cause her severe mental distress despite her complaint with the commission.

The commission had twice sought detailed reports from the administration of the government-run hospital, first on July 18 and later on October 24, regarding internal action taken on the complaint. However, the hospital failed to respond on both occasions.

Taking note of the hospital’s non-compliance, the commission conducted a hearing on October 29 at its Mumbai office. During the proceedings, the hospitals’ representative said they were not aware of details of the complaint or any action taken by the administration.

Calling this a serious lapse, the MSCW said that failure to address women employees’ complaints in time, and lack of cooperation with the commission reflect a disregard for the process of redressal, and sent a notice to the dean.

The notice directs the hospital to submit, within seven days, a comprehensive report on the functioning of its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and the steps taken by the administration to address the professor’s grievances.

The hospital has also been asked to clarify whether the senior official against whom the complaint was filed had been reappointed to any significant administrative position post-retirement, as alleged by the complainant.

“Please inform us whether you have informed the government about the mental harassment being inflicted on the complainant. Taking note of this serious matter, you should submit a detailed and satisfactory explanation to the Commission within seven days as per Sections 12 (2) and 12 (3) of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Act, 1993,” said Nandini Awade, member secretary of the commission in the letter to the hospital.

Sources in the hospital say the HOD was reappointed to the same post in the middle of the year, after retirement. The reappointment was made by the state, not by the hospital administration.

The commission noted that the complainant has claimed renewed harassment following the official’s reappointment, which could amount to a continuation of mental distress at the workplace.

Representatives of the commission said it would review the hospital’s compliance report before deciding on further action.

Dr Ajay Bhandarwar, dean of JJ Hospital, said, “We had conducted an enquiry and also submitted it to the state. This matter has been going on for a long time, hence the person who appeared before the commission was not aware of the details of the case. We will be submitting the information regarding this to the commission tomorrow. We are also in talks with the DMER commissioner regarding the current HOD’s posting.”