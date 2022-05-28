State-run hospitals wore a deserted look on day one of indefinite nurses’ strike
Mumbai: Admitted to Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai Central two weeks ago, Israr Mohammad (48) is now waiting for the ongoing nurses’ strike to end, so he can undergo a coronary angioplasty procedure, performed to open clogged heart arteries and restore blood flow to the heart muscle.
The small-time businessman from Wadala said though he is not facing any inconvenience in terms of patient care, his hospital stay has gotten prolonged because of the indefinite strike called by the Maharashtra State Nurses Association.
“I was admitted here two weeks ago after the test showed that my coronary arteries were blocked. I underwent an angioplasty to insert a stent last week, and they were supposed to place another stent this week. But it’s been postponed owing to the strike,” said Mohammed, who is admitted to the fourth-floor cardiology ward.
JJ hospital is one of the three state-run hospitals where nurses have gone on an indefinite strike after the government refused to accept their demand against the outsourcing recruitment of nurses on a contract basis to fill 1700-odd vacancies. The hospital has 1126 nurses on strike.
Being a weekend, state-run hospitals wore a deserted look on day one of the indefinite nurses’ strike. At GT Hospital, Crawford Market, a handful of senior nurses who are part of the old union that didn’t strike work, supervised nursing students posted in the wards along with resident doctors.
“Our president is not convinced with the idea of going on strike. We agree that outsourcing should not happen. But patient care should not suffer. We are therefore working,” said a senior nurse from the hospital.
The nurse, who has been in service for 25 years, is one of the 50 nurses at GT Hospital who is part of the Federation Union, one of the two unions of the nurses and the oldest one. At GT Hospital, 300 nurses are on strike. “Our weekly off has been cancelled. We are working long hours supervising student nurses. We hope the demands are resolved at the earliest and our protesting colleagues return to work at the earliest,” said the senior nurse at GT Hospital.
On normal days, a nurse would look after four patients. But with nurses on strike, the GT hospital administration said one nurse is responsible for the care of 12 or more patients.
“No new admissions are being taken unless there’s an emergency case. No elective surgeries are also being performed. Currently, patients are being discharged if they have recovered. The patient load is, therefore, less and manageable,” said Dr Bhalchandra Chikhalkar, medical superintendent, GT Hospital.
With the strike entering into the indefinite phase, a student nurse said their routine has changed with extended work hours and no lectures. “Earlier, we had morning duties in the ward followed by lectures from 12 pm- 3 pm. Now we have been divided into three groups and are working in shifts. We are getting to learn and be supervised by senior-most nurses,” said a student nurse at GT Hospital. Around 70 student nurses are presently posted in various wards of the hospital.
Dr Pallavi Saple, dean of JJ hospital, said as of now, they are managing well with the student nurses. “I had a meeting with all heads of the departments yesterday and they said there are now issues at present with patient care. We are not admitting patients for elective surgeries as they have been kept on hold for now,” she said.
-
HCL Foundation teams up with Flipkart Samarth to empower rural women artisans in UP
Lucknow: The HCL Foundation, under its flagship programme HCL Samuday, has partnered with Flipkart Samarth to provide livelihood opportunities to rural women in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh by reviving existing crafts and providing skill training. As part of this initiative, HCL Samuday unveiled Samuday Crafts, which includes a range of handmade products prepared by 500 rural women artisans. During the event, an exclusive range of home decor products called 'Alankaar' was also launched.
-
BA.4 and 5 variants of Covid-19 reported in Pune
The state's first cases of infection with BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the Sars-CoV-2 have been detected in the city, the state health department report said on Saturday. Four persons with BA 4 variant and three persons with B.A. 5 variants were identified in the Whole Genomic Sequencing conducted by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in coordination with the B.J. Medical College, Pune. One is 9 years of age.
-
RLD led ‘Samajik Nyay Sammellan’ to demand caste census
The issue of conducting a caste-based census is likely to be raised during the 'Samajik Nyay Sammellan' being organised at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Sunday i.e. May 29, to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Being organised by Rashtriya Lok Dal, non-BJP leaders have been invited to the event, and the organisers claimed that the last census based on caste was undertaken in the year 1931.
-
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer seeks reopening of probe
Mumbai The advocate for actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on drug-related charges in 2020, sought a re-opening of investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (Mumbai zone) conducted in the past three years.
-
Parubai who was FTII’s in-campus choicest actor for students was also a waste picker
Pune: Parvati Limbaji Suryavanshi, the popular motherly figure of Pune's Film and Television Institute of India, died due to old age at Sassoon Hospital on Thursday night. The last film that Parvati acted in was by a first year student of film editing, Nikhil Tej. Parvati played an old, lonely yet determined woman obsessed with obtaining and providing water in the drought-hit terrain. The elderly figure also supported students during protests.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics