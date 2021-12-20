Stop interfering with Coastal Road work, Worli police to fisherfolk

Mumbai The Worli Police on Monday issued a notice to protesting fisherfolk from Worli Koliwada, under Section 49 of the Criminal Procedure Code, instructing them to “stop interfering” with ongoing Coastal Road construction work being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Since October 14, fisherfolk have prevented the BMC’s contractor from constructing an interchange between the Coastal Road and the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, which they maintain will cut them off from their traditional fishing grounds.

The police’s notice, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times, has been signed by Anil Koli, senior police inspector, Worli. Addressed to Nitesh Patil, secretary of the Worli Koliwada Matsyavyavsay Sahakari Sangathan (a registered fish worker’s society), the letter states, “You and your colleagues are frequently disrupting the ongoing work of the Coastal Road project by carrying out fishing activities near Cleveland Bunder in violation of orders.”

The BMC had, in October, told fishers that they would not be allowed to carry out their trade in the area for a period of two years. However, since the BMC has not yet agreed to their demands for a redesign of the interchange, fishermen have continued to operate in the area and have repeatedly thwarted attempts by the BMC to resume construction work.

“In the future, if you and your colleagues reunite and disrupt the work of the Coastal Road project and create law and order problems, you will be held fully responsible and will be prosecuted. Appropriate legal action will be taken for any violation of this order,” the notice states. It also tells fisherfolk that all forms of protest, including meetings, fasts, marches, dharnas and so on are prohibited at any other location in South Mumbai other than Azad Maidan, as per a 1997 order of the Mumbai High Court.

Fisherfolk, on the other hand, maintained that they will not give up their demands for a redesign of the interchange, and will respond to the police’s notice through appropriate channels. Fisherfolk has repeatedly emphasised that the proposed interchange between the Coastal Road and BWSL will force them to shut down Cleveland Bunder, an artisan fishing port in Worli Koliwada, despite regulatory clearances for the project prohibiting any construction that hampers traditional livelihoods of fishers.