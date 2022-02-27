Stranded Indian students arrive at Mumbai airport from war-torn Ukraine

Mumbai: The level 6 arrival gate of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) was filled with people holding garlands and bouquets, waiting for evacuees from Ukraine on-board AI1944 that landed at 7.50pm Saturday. Among these was 11-year-old Ankush and his 78-year-old grandfather, waiting for his sister Akshita Bhanushali.

“We’ve been spending sleepless nights the past few weeks worried for her safety. We are glad she’s safe and back home,” said Akshita’s mother. Residents of Mira Road, their daughter Akshita is pursuing her third year in MBBS from Bukovinian State Medical University

Most students flying in the first Air India evacuation flight were from the same university, which is situated nearly 40 kms from the Romanian border. “While there were no bombs being dropped in the west of Ukraine, where our university is situated, the fear that we might get bombed any minute was constant,” said Rohan Bhadgaonkar, a second year MBBS student of Bukovinian State Medical University in Chernivtsi, west Ukraine.

For the past few weeks, the university was preparing students in case an evacuation had to take place and ensured all emergency protocols were followed. “We were constantly hearing about attacks in eastern cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv but thankfully we didn’t see any attacks. However, today we heard back from some of our batchmates who are still stuck in the university about bombings in close by cities, which is scary,” said Riddhaan Dubey, a second year MBBS student. He added that the usual one-hour drive from the University to the Romanian border took them five hours to cross due to standstill traffic. “Many locals were walking to the border. We are thankful that the embassy and other local bodies helped us arrange for a bus,” he added.

Daily lectures were called off ever since the Russian military entered Ukraine borders and most students were spending their time in their hostels. Universities ensured food and water was available to all stuck on campus. “Since we were closer to the Romanian border, we were evacuated first and our batchmates will be flying back to India over the next two three days,” said Gaurav Rathore, a second year MBBS student of Bukovinian State Medical University. “While food and shelter were taken care of, most of us were facing trouble in withdrawing money as all ATMs were not functional,” he added

As per information shared by the state government, nearly 30 out of the 218 evacuees onboard the Air India flight that landed in Mumbai were from Maharashtra.

“About 30 individuals from Maharashtra will arrive in the Air India flight that will reach Mumbai and 32 others will arrive in the flight to Delhi. We have set up help desks at the airports and arrangements will be made by the state government to help these individuals reach their homes,” said Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister.

Of the at least 1,200 people from Maharashtra who are stuck in Ukraine, 366 people are in touch with the state government with 60 evacuated initial flights from Romania were from the state, said Pawar.

Most students who landed on Saturday had spent at least three four days in transit. “We ended up sitting in the bus for nearly a day and a half, getting off only when we had to use the restroom. Thankfully we knew that the embassy has arranged for a bus on the other side of the border and will fly us home,” said Shruti Devghade (18), first year MBBS student.

For most first-year students, they had very little time to adjust to the new surroundings. “I flew to Ukraine only in December 2021 and I’m back home already. Hopefully the situation will change in Ukraine soon and we will be back in our classrooms with our friends,” she added.

