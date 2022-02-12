Students move SC seeking alternative to offline board exams

Mumbai: Days before board exams for class 12 are scheduled to commence in the state, students from 15 states, including Maharashtra, have moved Supreme Court seeking an alternative for physical/offline exams this year.

In a writ petition filed on Saturday, students from the state, CBSE, ICSE and IB boards, have sought an alternative assessment solution to physical board exams (school and high school) so that the declaration of results are on time and there is an option of improvement exam for those who need it.

“There is already a lot of pressure on children to fare well in board exams. To make students appear for an exam with the additional fear of getting infected will not only be unfair but inhuman,” states the petition filed by activist and advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai along with the Student Union of Odisha for these students.

It further states that holding offline exams means that the announcement of results will once again be delayed, affecting the admissions process for the next academic year.

“Admissions to all professional courses have been delayed for two years now. Results of exams held in 2021 were declared between July and August and admissions to several courses started in December, while MBBS admissions are still on,” adds the petition, which includes names of students from Maharashtra, Assam, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, among others.

The petition further states that holding in-person exams for students who haven’t attended more than 5 percent of their offline classes in the last two years will also put extra pressure on students.

“Several student and parent groups have made individual representations to union and state governments seeking internal assessment of board students instead of a physical exam, but not received consensus. To hold a board exam for lakhs of students at a time when experts are hinting at a resurgence of new variants and waves, will be violating the right to life,” said Sahai, adding that they are hoping for an early hearing at the SC in the coming week.