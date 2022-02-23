Students upset over SC dismissal of plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams

Mumbai The Supreme Court’s (SC) decision to dismiss the petition seeking cancellation of physical/offline board exams on Wednesday crushed the hopes of several students. This decision comes more than 10 days after the petition was filed by an activist and a student group for class 10 and 12 students from nearly 15 states, including Maharashtra.

The three-judge bench of justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar, while dismissing the petition, called it “ill-advised” and said that it gave unnecessary false hopes to students. The justices further stated that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already conducted the first phase of board exams physically and with the situation getting better, respective boards and governments should take the call on examinations.

“The problem is not just that these students have completed nearly 90-95% of their portion in online education and have not got enough writing practice, but also that physical exams will mean further delay in announcing results which will directly affect the admission season for the next academic year. Students have faced this problem past two years already,” said Anubha Srivastava Sahai, advocate, who filed this petition in the apex court along with the Student Union of Odisha, highlighted how keeping exams in the offline mode especially when maximum classes were conducted online would be unfair. Petitioners also sought an alternative assessment solution to all physical board exams (school and high school).

“No student is against exams, but most fear physical exams because they have had no writing practice in two years. How can they suddenly be asked to appear for exams offline? Even the preliminary exams were conducted online in many schools and junior colleges this year,” said Rajeev Patil, parent of a class 12 student.

State board class 12 (HSC) oral exams started on February 14 and are scheduled till March 3, while written papers will be conducted from March 4 to April 7 this year. Similarly, class 10 (SSC) oral exams will be conducted from February 24 to March 14 and written exams will take place between March 15 and April 18. Other boards are yet to announce their timetables but have scheduled them for April-May.

Several schools, however, told HT that most students are ready for the board exams and are looking forward to offline sessions. “Our students needed just a little help to get back into the routine of physical classes and tests, and 100% batch is set for the board exams,” said Rupa Roy, principal Balmohan Vidyamandir, Dadar.

Saba Patel, principal of Anjuman-I-Islam School in Bandra, said that students have been regularly attending preliminary examination sessions to better their writing speed.

“Majority of the students are ready for offline exams, while the rest will have to follow. These fears of delay in announcing results is uncalled for because before the pandemic, everything worked fine and results were announced in time for the admission season. Students should simply focus on exam preparation at present instead of wasting time on such petitions,” said the principal of a south Mumbai college.