Study to make Mumbai railway stations more inclusive for PwDs
mumbai news

Study to make Mumbai railway stations more inclusive for PwDs

Amenities such as introducing wheel chair facility on Mumbai railway stations, making ramps for wheelchairs at washrooms, and building platforms with wheelchair access are likely to be introduced
Various amenities, including introducing wheel chair facility on railway stations, making ramps for wheelchairs at entrances and washrooms, and building platforms with wheelchair access to the ‘handicapped compartment’ of Mumbai local train stations, are likely to be introduced. (HT File)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 12:03 AM IST
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai

Mumbai’s suburban railway stations may soon become disabled-friendly. Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), a joint venture of the Maharashtra government and the Indian Railways, has begun a technical assistance study on improving universal access for people with disabilities (PwDs). The focus of the study would be on increasing facilities and how to make suburban railway stations more accessible for PwDs.

Various amenities, including introducing wheel chair facility on stations, making ramps for wheelchairs at entrances and washrooms, and building platforms with wheelchair access to the ‘handicapped compartment’ of local train stations, are likely to be introduced.

MRVC has invited tenders for the study at identified railway stations of Central and Western Railway under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-3A.

“Over the years, we have been working on increasing the amenities for PwDs and on making the suburban railway stations disabled-friendly. The study will help us determine what amenities and facilities can be provided,” said a senior MRVC official.

Churchgate station had upgraded its amenities in 2019 to become a completely disabled-friendly railway station by using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. The Central and the Western Railways have introduced braille signages inside local train compartments and on suburban stations. On Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Byculla, Wadala and Panvel stations are disabled friendly.

