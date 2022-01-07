Subordinate courts to work four hours, to take up urgent matters only

Mumbai: According to a circular issued by the Bombay High Court (HC) on Thursday, subordinate courts in Mumbai, Pune, Raigad and Thane districts will go back to pandemic-time functioning (four hours a day) from January 10, due to skyrocketing Covid-19 cases.

The new way of functioning will remain in force till Jan 28. The courts will only take up urgent matters and matters of bail, remand, etc. and conduct work in two shifts of two hours each. The court staff too will work on rotation at 50% capacity.

The circular was issued after a meeting of the administrative committee of the high court that comprised the chief justice and other senior judges. The judicial working hours will be 2 hours in each shift, 11 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm, the office working hours will be 10.30am to 4.30pm.

The circular further said that other matters fixed for recording of evidence, hearing of arguments etc., should be taken via virtual platform. The courts may take up matters physically which are either scheduled for compromise or compounding.

Courts can take in the first session’s cases which are fixed for evidence and in the second shift, cases which are fixed for judgement, order or hearing of arguments may be taken up.

Only those advocates, witnesses, accused persons and party-in-persons whose matters are listed on that day’s board or whose presence is required by the court for any specific purpose like verification etc. will be permitted to have access in the court building. “No one should enter the court halls unless their matter is called out and shall leave the court premises as soon as hearing of their case /work is over,” said the circular.

“All persons entering the court premises shall compulsorily wear face mask covering the nose and mouth (including at the time of arguments or giving evidence) and shall also observe physical distancing norms as set out from time to time HC, central government and state government regarding precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” read a part of the three page letter send to various courts.

