Sudden one-hour block for six days at Palghar bothers commuters

Mumbai The Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Palghar and Vangaon station on Wednesday at 10:10 am, which will continue for the next six days, leaving commuters unprepared.

As part of the maintenance work and laying of Over Head Equipment (OHE) of the proposed Delhi Freight Corridor (DFC), the WR plans to take an hour block till February 28.

The sudden block caught commuters by surprise, as they were unprepared for the delay. Local train services on the western line - which starts at Churchgate in the city’s business district and follows the west coast north for about 124 km, were also affected. However, mail and express trains were allowed to pass.

Prathamesh Prabhutendolkar of the Dahanu Vaitarna Pravasi Sevabhavi Sanstha (DVPSS) protested the block citing the mismanagement of the power block between Palghar and Vangaon railheads. “Lakhs of commuters rely on local trains between Virar and Dahanu. WR should have informed us in advance so that passengers could make suitable plans. Only a notice board was put up between Virar and Dahanu on Wednesday, which could have been done way earlier,” said Prabhutendolkar.

Sumit Thakur, CPRO, said that additional halts have been adjusted for Karnavati Express at Palghar and Virar, Ajmer Dadar Super Fast Express halt at Borivali and Virar, Bandra Vapi passenger halt at Umroli, Gandhidham Bandra Express halts at Palghar and Virar to clear the morning rush so that commuters can travel in the above trains, while the Churchgate-Virar and Dahanu Road-Virar will not run between Kelwe and Dahanu and vice-versa till February 28.”