Supervisor murdered at SRA site in Worli, 3 teenagers arrested

MUMBAI: Three teenagers, including a 17-year-old minor, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing a 38-year-old man to death at the site of one of the biggest slum rehabilitation projects in the city. Mumbai, India. Mar 06, 2026: Irshad Khan, a resident of Worli, is showing his brother Shabbir Khan's photo on his mobile phone. Shabbir Khan, who was a supervisor at a construction site, was killed on Wednesday night by four individuals at the site. Mumbai, India. Mar 06, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The deceased, Mohammad Shabbir Abbas Khan, worked as a supervisor at the Kamble Nagar slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) project on Dr E Moses Road in Worli. He recently had a dispute with one of the accused’s uncles, who also worked at the site, which might have led to the murder, police said.

“Two days ago, Khan had a dispute with Vinay Kamble, the uncle of one of the accused, 19-year-old Sudhanshu Kamble. He later sacked Vinay and stopped paying Sudhanshu’s salary. This, perhaps, angered him,” said deputy commissioner of police (zone 3), Dattatray Kamble.

According to the police, Sudhanshu came to the SRA site around 11.45 pm on Wednesday with Sahil Marathe, 18, a resident of Worli BDD Chawl, and a 17-year-old minor. They were allowed to enter as they were local residents, and Sudhanshu also worked at the site.

“Khan was stabbed at least 22 times in his head, neck and stomach by the three. He was rushed BYL Nair Charitable Hospital, where he was declared dead,” said Ravindra Katkar, senior police inspector at the Worli police station.

The police started looking for the accused immediately after being informed about the murder and arrested them on Thursday. “Our teams, headed by police inspectors Nilesh Bhalerao, Kunal Rupawate and Sachin Palwe, picked up one of the accused from Worli and the two others from Bandra after they briefly started their phones,” said Katkar.

The police are investigating whether there are more people involved in the murder after the deceased’s elder brother, Mohammad Irshad Abbas Khan, claimed that more than five to six people stabbed Shabbir. “They were jealous of my brother’s progress as we all are locals. They stabbed him more than 30 times and had come prepared with knives. My brother has three children—two girls aged 18 and 10, and a five-year-old boy,” said Irshad.