Supreme Court admits plea seeking alternative to offline board exams

Mumbai: A week after class 10 and 12 students from 15 states, including Maharashtra, approached Supreme Court seeking an alternative for physical/offline exams, the writ petition was admitted in the apex court on Monday. The petitioners have highlighted how keeping offline exams when maximum classes were conducted online would be unfair to students. A hearing in this matter will be scheduled soon.

HT had recently reported about the petition filed by board students across the state and central boards. It has sought an alternative assessment solution to physical board exams (school and high school) so that declaration of results are on time and there is an option of improvement exam for those who need it.

“There is already a lot of pressure on children to fair well in these board exams and to make students appear for an exam with the additional fear of getting infected will not only be unfair but inhuman,” states the petition filed by activist and advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai along with Student Union of Odisha for these students.

It further states that holding exams means the announcement of results will once again be delayed, directly affecting the admissions process for the next academic year.

“Admissions to all professional courses have been delayed for two years now. Results of exams held in 2021 were declared between July and August and admissions to several courses started in December, while MBBS admissions are still on,” adds the petition, which includes names of students from states, including Maharashtra, Assam, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, among others.