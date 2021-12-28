Surge continues for 7th consecutive day; Mumbai reports 789 new cases, 11 new Omicron variant cases

MUMBAI: After six consecutive days of rise in Covid-19 cases, the city reported 789 new cases on Monday. This indicates that the surge has been continuous although the number of new cases on Monday was marginally lower than that on Sunday (896). A positivity rate of 1.68% was reported on Monday.

On Monday, 788 cases were reported taking the tally to 771,698 and three deaths which took the death toll to 16,373. The city reported a 96% recovery rate with 747,997 recoveries, while the mortality rate was 2.12%. There are 4,765 active cases in the city. Additionally, 11 new Omicron variant Covid-19 cases have been reported in the city, taking the count to 84.

According to BMC officials, there is possibility of a further increase to 4,000 to 5,000 cases being reported daily if the same growth pattern continues for the next few days. As per data, a major spike has been reported since December 21 when more than 300 cases were reported, followed by close to 500 cases on December 22, and more than 800 cases in the last two days breaking the records of the past six months.

A senior BMC official said, “If the same trend of a similar spike continues, the daily caseload might soon touch the 4,000 to 5,000 mark. However, we will have to wait and watch.” Despite a spike in the number of cases, BMC officials said they could not call it the beginning of a third wave, yet.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of the BMC said, “This is too early to say whether the rise in cases is a sign of the third wave because most of the cases that are reported are either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. The number of daily cases is fluctuating and there is no consistent trend. We will wait and watch the situation for the next one week before coming to any conclusion.”

The Maharashtra Covid-19 taskforce members said that they will monitor the situation on a weekly basis for the next few days.

Dr Rahul Pandit, director of critical care at Fortis Hospital and member of the state Covid-19 taskforce said, “There cannot be any projections for the surge or spike at this moment. We will have to wait for another 10 to 14 days to understand the pattern. Hence, we cannot assume about the beginning of a third wave right away.”

“But right now, if we assume this surge is due to the Omicron variant, we will have a further spike in the number of cases. If this is Delta, we have reason to worry as hospitalisation may increase. However, this is not the time to panic but monitor the growth pattern on a weekly basis for the next few days,” Dr Pandit said.

Another member of the state Covid-19 taskforce, Dr Shashank Joshi said, “We cannot assume any mathematical models right now to make any projections or assumptions. However, we need to closely monitor, considering the surge might be even bigger if this is the Omicron variant.”

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal held a review meeting with BMC officials from the public health department owing to the increase in the number of cases in the city over the past few days. Chahal directed officials to stay vigilant and ensure the availability of beds and oxygen supply, in case of a sudden spike. According to BMC officials, during the second wave, the highest oxygen requirement was 210 MT per day. However, if the need arises at present, the BMC can arrange 650 MT of oxygen on a daily basis with its storage capacity being 1,100 MT per day.

Chahal directed aggressive testing of citizens in case of symptoms; jumbo centres to ensure ready availability of medical equipment in case of a surge; and the purchase department to procure medicines that might be required in case of a surge. Chahal also directed officials to make appropriate manpower arrangements at ward war rooms, including an adequate number of ambulances and the staff required to operate them.

Whereas the BMC on Monday said that from January 3 onwards, it is planning to start vaccination camps inside colleges and university campuses in the city for vaccinating students in the age group of 15 to 18 years. The BMC said that it has already written to Mumbai university and sought a list of eligible students. According to BMC officials, the camps will be arranged by local ward offices. These camps will be exclusively for students below 18 years of age, who will be inoculated on a priority basis. Initially, one or two camps will be arranged in the wards depending on the population density and colleges present there. If the footfalls are higher, the number of camps may be increased in future.

With inputs from Pratip Acharya