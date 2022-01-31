Suspended BJP MLA Ashish Shelar seeks entry in state legislature after SC order

Mumbai: Days after the Supreme Court (SC) quashed one-year suspension of 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, its legislator Ashish Shelar on Monday in a letter to the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary wrote that 12 party legislators including himself are entitled to enter the premises of Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai and Nagpur.

The suspension of 12 MLAs was a result of an alleged unruly behaviour during the monsoon session. Shelar, on behalf of the suspended legislators, moved the apex court, which termed the suspension irrational and unconstitutional.

In response to the order, the state government has said that the state legislature will study the judgement if the apex court has overstepped while giving the ruling over the decision of the sovereign house.

“The legislature has the power to suspend members, similarly on the lines of the suspension done by Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. It is well within the power of the Assembly,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday.