Suspended BJP MLAs likely to be allowed in Assembly meet

Mumbai: Days after the Supreme Court (SC) ruling quashing the year-long suspension of 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers, the state legislature is expected to allow them to attend the ensuing budget session starting from February 28. The presiding officers of the state legislature held a review meeting on Wednesday, but no formal decision was taken yet.

Three of the suspended MLAs Yogesh Sagar, Atul Bhatkhalkar and Parag Alvani entered the Vidhan Bhavan premises on Tuesday and paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by garlanding the statue of the Maratha warrior. The legislators, who were barred from entering the premises during their suspension were not stopped from entering the premises following the SC order.

“They will be allowed to enter the premises and also attend the sittings of the session as per the ruling by the top court. It is not decided as yet if a formal proposal of the revocation of the suspension will be taken or not. We may allow them to attend the house citing the court order and without moving a formal proposal of revocation,” said an official from the parliamentary affairs department.

12 BJP MLAs were suspended from the legislative Assembly for a year on July 5 last year for their unruly behaviour. While hearing the petition by one of suspended MLAs and former state minister Ashish Shelar, on January 28 stating the suspension was unreasonable, irrational and arbitrary. Besides Shelar, Sanjay Kute, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Harish Pimple, Abhimanyu Pawar, Jaikumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche, Parag Alwani, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhagadiya.

“After a formal letter written by Ashish Shelar, we entered the premises on Tuesday. I do not think we will be prohibited from attending the budget session. The Assembly should pass the proposal and revoke our suspension,” said Sagar.

The review meeting was chaired by chairman of state legislative council Ramraje Nimbalkar and attended by deputy speaker of legislative Assembly Narhari Zirwal, advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhkoni, law and judiciary secretary and other senior officials from legislature. The Assembly speaker’s post is vacant.

The state legislature is unlikely to take a call on the formal decision ahead of the budget session. Nimbalkar said that it was just the review meeting and no decision over the SC ruling has been taken as yet.

