Home / Cities / Mumbai News / SUV flips trying to avoid hitting auto rickshaw that jumped red light; 1 dead
mumbai news

SUV flips trying to avoid hitting auto rickshaw that jumped red light; 1 dead

The auto rickshaw driver who jumped a red light received minor injuries and slipped out of the hospital after being administered first aid. One person in the SUV has died and two others are in a serious condition
One person in the SUV died on the accident on Palm Beach Road near Seawoods Nerul Sector-46 (HT Photo/Bachchan Kumar)
One person in the SUV died on the accident on Palm Beach Road near Seawoods Nerul Sector-46 (HT Photo/Bachchan Kumar)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRaina Shinde

NAVI MUMBAI: A speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) flipped four times when the driver swerved sharply and jammed the brakes to avoid crashing into an auto rickshaw in Navi Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. One person travelling in the SUV died and two others were injured, police said.

Police said the accident took place at 3.15pm near Akshar chowk of Palm Beach road.

The auto rickshaw driver who jumped a red light received minor injuries. He slipped out of the hospital after being administered first aid, a police officer from NRI coastal police station said.

The dead man has been identified as Nagendra Singh, 44. He and two other injured, Vijay Yadav, 35, and Sarvesh Mishra, 40, were in Mumbai for a visit and borrowed a friend’s SUV. There were six people in the SUV when the accident took place. Nagendra Singh, the man who died, was in the middle seat.

“We came to know that the auto rickshaw driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at a hospital and left after first aid... He is from Panvel,” the police officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out