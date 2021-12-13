SUV flips trying to avoid hitting auto rickshaw that jumped red light; 1 dead

NAVI MUMBAI: A speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) flipped four times when the driver swerved sharply and jammed the brakes to avoid crashing into an auto rickshaw in Navi Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. One person travelling in the SUV died and two others were injured, police said.

Police said the accident took place at 3.15pm near Akshar chowk of Palm Beach road.

The auto rickshaw driver who jumped a red light received minor injuries. He slipped out of the hospital after being administered first aid, a police officer from NRI coastal police station said.

The dead man has been identified as Nagendra Singh, 44. He and two other injured, Vijay Yadav, 35, and Sarvesh Mishra, 40, were in Mumbai for a visit and borrowed a friend’s SUV. There were six people in the SUV when the accident took place. Nagendra Singh, the man who died, was in the middle seat.

“We came to know that the auto rickshaw driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at a hospital and left after first aid... He is from Panvel,” the police officer said.