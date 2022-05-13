Symbiosis Society assures HC to allow unvaccinated employees to resume work
Pune-based Symbiosis Society on Friday assured the Bombay high court that it would allow its unvaccinated employees, who had been sent on unpaid leave till they were fully vaccinated, to resume work.
The assurance came in response to a petition filed by an employee who had challenged the January 20 notice by the institute, stating that it could not make vaccination mandatory, especially when he was unable to take the doses because of health issues.
In the light of the Supreme Court’s ruling on May 6 where it held that vaccination could not be made mandatory, the HC directed the institute to allow the petitioner to resume work and also reimburse his dues. The institute then submitted that it would review its policy and allow the unvaccinated employees to resume work and also consider reimbursing the petitioner.
A division bench of justice A K Menon and justice Nitin Borkar was hearing the plea filed by Subrata Mazumdar, who works as a supervisor at Symbiosis Centre for International Education located at Lavale in Mulshi tehsil. His counsels, advocates Animesh Jadhav, Vasant Kumar Takke, and Shreekrishna More, said the notice violated his fundamental right and hence, should be declared illegal.
According to the petition, which was filed in March, Mazumdar and other employees of the institute had received the notice through email asking those who were not vaccinated to go on unpaid leave till they produced documentary evidence of vaccination. Mazumdar, the plea said, had replied to the email that he was unable to get vaccinated because of health problems, but he did not receive any response, prompting him to approach the HC.
In the last hearing on May 11, the bench had asked the institute reply to the petition.
On Friday, the institute filed a written statement through advocate Ravi Bharadwaj stating that in view of the recent SC order, it would review its policy which made vaccination mandatory and conditional for continuation of service. The institute further said it would reinstate the employee and also abide by any other directions issued by the HC.
Thereafter, the bench granted liberty to the institute to review its policy and pass further orders to allow unvaccinated employees to resume work and reimburse the petitioner’s dues. The court also directed the institute to pass an order for dealing with the question of compensation from the month of January till date.
TB activists start monthly meetings to resolve issues faced by TB patients
Mumbai: With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic causing a setback for the country's programme to eliminate tuberculosis (TB), non-government organisations (NGO), TB activists, survivors, and officers will hold a meeting every month to discuss the needs and challenges of its treatment in the country.
Maharashtra reports 31.59% rise in weekly Covid cases
A slight rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases has been reported in multiple districts in Maharashtra. In the week between April 27 and May 3, five districts in the state reported 1,016 new cases, while between May 4 and May 10, these districts reported 1,337 new cases, which is a 31.59% rise in the number of cases.
Closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan overburdening Umbarde
The closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan for the last one month has led to overburdening on the Umbarde waste processing project. This has resulted in dry waste piling up on the streets and remaining uncollected in some parts of Kalyan and Dombivli. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has claimed that the station will be functional in another eight days. In April, the Barave station caught fire twice, leading to its closure.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to set up 20 charging stations for electric vehicles in city
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has embarked on setting up 20 electric charging stations in the city, work on 18 of these stations is set to begin soon. A special review meeting led by municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, was held this week to take stock of the situation. At present, 20 locations have been finalised to set up the charging stations, work on 18 of these will begin soon.
Old water tank in Dombivli MIDC lying unused for years
Amidst water shortage during the summer in the Dombivli MIDC region, residents have requested the MIDC to utilise its old water storage tank that has been lying unused for several years. The water tank with a capacity of 20 lakh litres was built in 1980. The water tank is located in a 4,850sqm area. “This is also another reason for water shortage which the authority is completely neglecting,” added Raju Nalawade, social activist, Dombivli MIDC.
