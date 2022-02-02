Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tailor attacks customer for 30 pant alteration charge dispute

The victim, Rohit Yadav, an HR manager from Andheri (east) had given his pants to a local tailor, identified as Harish Takar (40) for shortening on Monday (HT)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 06:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: A pant alteration charge dispute of 30 led to a tailor allegedly stabbing, injuring his customer with scissors in Andheri (east) on Tuesday. The victim, Rohit Yadav, an HR manager from Andheri (east) had given his pants to a local tailor, identified as Harish Takar (40) for shortening on Monday.

Takar had told Yadav that the alteration would cost him 100, which Yadav agreed to pay. Later in the afternoon, Takar called Yadav saying that the alteration work was done and that he could pick up his pants.

Upon reaching the shop, Takar demanded 130 from Yadav instead of 100, saying that the extra 30 was levied for finishing the work on priority.

Yadav refused to pay the additional cost, which led to a heated argument between the two. Yadav took his pants and left the shop paying 100 in a fit of rage, Takar allegedly followed him and threatened Yadav with a small pair of scissors.

According to eyewitnesses, Yadav tried to calm him down but Takar got agitated and stabbed Yadav in his stomach. When Yadav tried to run, Takar grabbed and attacked him with the scissors, injuring his back and shoulder. Local shopkeepers rushed to help Yadav and took him to Cooper hospital, while Takar fled the spot.

Andheri police on Tuesday tracked Takar down and arrested him for attempt to murder and other offences.

