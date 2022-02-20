Tanzanian national granted default bail in smuggling case

Mumbai A Special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court granted bail to a Tanzanian National arrested with 810 grams of cocaine from Mumbai International Airport. The court granted bail to the accused as there was a default committed by the investigating officer in filing the charge sheet.

The court observed that the accused was detained by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers. She was produced before Magistrate Court demanding custody for a medical examination, as officers suspected that she had concealed more drugs in her stomach.

Special NDPS judge Dr A A Joglekar granted bail to Kitwana Wardha Ramadhani, 25, observing that the application is qualified under section 167 (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and that the indefeasible right of the accused has accrued in his favour. Thus, the accused is entitled to be released on bail due to default committed by the investigating officer in filing charge sheet.

The court observed it is also evident that the alleged offences against the accused are under section 8(c) (Prohibition of certain operations), 22 (Punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances) and section 29 of NDPS Act (Punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy). Also, the contraband recovered is in commercial quantity. Therefore, the charge sheet ought to have been filed within a period of 180 days.

The DRI officers on a tip-off had on August 5, 2022, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, detained one Kitwana Ramadhani. They found a capsule-shaped item with powder concealed inside her undergarments. The material purported to be cocaine weighed around 160 grams.

Thereafter, she was produced before a magistrate court seeking permission for conducting her medical examination and accordingly such permission was granted. After she was hospitalized on August 5, she purged 65 capsules. It contained 650 grams of cocaine.

Khushal Parmar, who argued for the woman, told the court that although the date of arrest is shown to be August 9, the accused was actually detained on August 5 and was duly produced on the same day before the Magistrate Court. Hence, considering the same, the applicant/accused prayed for enlargement on bail.

The court did not accept the prosecution’s arguments and granted bail to the Tanzanian.