Tardeo fire inquiry report: Form cell to register interior designers

Mumbai: In order to take measures to avoid fatalities due to fire-related incidents in the city, the inquiry committee report, setup by The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the January 22 fire at Tardeo’s Sachinam Heights (Kamala building), which killed nine residents, suggested setting up a special committee to indirectly regulate interior design of homes at the high-rise buildings.

The report further suggested that interior designers can register with this committee, and the civic body can subsequently make it mandatory for owners or occupiers of high-rise homes to contract those designers registered with them.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has also been directed to check if all the 1443 high-rise buildings in the island city (between Colaba and Dadar-Mahim-Matunga) have submitted the copy of their latest bi-annual fire safety audit to the fire brigade, called Form-B.

Buildings that have not submitted this latest form will be issued notices by the fire brigade for flouting fire safety rules. The report has suggested high-rise buildings in the suburbs should also be checked for the same.

As per the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety act (2006) it is the responsibility of the owner or occupier of the premises to ensure fire safety. This includes an operations riser system, sprinklers, smoke detectors, and fire alarm. The owners or occupiers are mandated to conduct regular fire safety audits at the hands of BMC emplaned third party auditors, and submit Form-B to the civic body in January and July each year.

The report has proposed that a separate cell should be created within the fire brigade, in charge solely of checking Form-B submissions, and issuing notices to buildings that do not comply with this rule.

The suggestion comes in light of the findings of the investigation. The shed light on main reasons for the rapid spread of the fire at Sachinam heights: Flat 1904, which was completely charred by the fire had done interior work on the house, with wooden panelling on walls and wooden furniture.

Sachinam Heights had not submitted its Form B to the fire brigade, and its internal firefighting system was not working at the time of the fire.

The report said, “There is no mechanism for the BMC to monitor interior designing work, and BMC is informed of irregularities in such work only if there is a complaint.”

Experts have said this can be manageable, but it is essential for the civic body to differentiate between interior designer and interior decorator. Aspects of interior design can prove fire hazardous, for example- a false roof for decoration, usually made of POP (Plaster of Paris), which is not done correctly can hinder smoke detectors and/or sprinklers, according to experts.

Vilas Nagalkar, senior architect said, “Interior decoration and interior designing are very different. While the second needs specific qualifications, the first can be taken up without them. Interior designing is a crucial aspect during and post construction, and it will be possible to empanel designers.”

The report also stated the electric duct of the building was also used for TV and internet wires, and its door was left open on many floors to make way for these wires. Due to the open doors of the electric duct, fire spread into the corridors of floors 14,16,19 and 20. Moreover, combustible materials such as wooden scrap, toys, and wheelchairs were placed inside the duct room. The report has suggested that the door of the electric shaft of the building should be made fire retardant for up to two hours of fire.

The civic body can also come up with broad guidelines or rules for what kind of design/decoration work can be allowed inside homes, to prevent such incidents in the future, according to experts.