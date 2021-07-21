Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Tarot card reader Shradha Salla gets bail in 2016 case
mumbai news

Tarot card reader Shradha Salla gets bail in 2016 case

The Mumbai sessions court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to socialite Sheetal Mafatlal’s sister and Tarot card reader Shradha Salla in connection with a case registered against them by their mother in 2016 for alleged house-trespass
By Charul Shah, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 10:46 PM IST
HT Image

The Mumbai sessions court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to socialite Sheetal Mafatlal’s sister and Tarot card reader Shradha Salla in connection with a case registered against them by their mother in 2016 for alleged house-trespass.

Salla and Mafatlal’s mother Rajani had alleged that her younger daughter Sheetal, Salla and six others forcefully entered into the bungalow and broke open the lock and started breaking things. They took five to six bags of valuables and important documents with them, alleged Rajani. The incident took place on April 25, 2016, and subsequently, a case was registered with Khar police station.

After almost six years since the case was registered, Salla moved a plea for pre-arrest bail on July 7, before the sessions court. Salla’s lawyer had claimed the prosecution story is completely false, baseless and without any substance.

“Applicant learnt after the alleged incident that Sheetal Maftlal was in the bungalow continuously for more than 20 days and police were visiting the bungalow for investigation. There is no nexus of the applicant with the crime,” Salla had contended.

The court after referring to several documents observed that Salla’s name was “inserted at a subsequent point of time while given of report, with an intention best known to the informant.”

“Considering the report dated April 26, 2016, the letter dated April 28, 2016, given by informant to the Khar Police, prima facie there appears to be no involvement of the applicant in the crime,” reads the order.

The court, while granting anticipatory bail to Salla, noted that she had attended police station as and when called by the investigator, goes to show an intention of the applicant to co-operate with the investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP