Tarot card reader Shradha Salla gets bail in 2016 case

The Mumbai sessions court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to socialite Sheetal Mafatlal’s sister and Tarot card reader Shradha Salla in connection with a case registered against them by their mother in 2016 for alleged house-trespass.

Salla and Mafatlal’s mother Rajani had alleged that her younger daughter Sheetal, Salla and six others forcefully entered into the bungalow and broke open the lock and started breaking things. They took five to six bags of valuables and important documents with them, alleged Rajani. The incident took place on April 25, 2016, and subsequently, a case was registered with Khar police station.

After almost six years since the case was registered, Salla moved a plea for pre-arrest bail on July 7, before the sessions court. Salla’s lawyer had claimed the prosecution story is completely false, baseless and without any substance.

“Applicant learnt after the alleged incident that Sheetal Maftlal was in the bungalow continuously for more than 20 days and police were visiting the bungalow for investigation. There is no nexus of the applicant with the crime,” Salla had contended.

The court after referring to several documents observed that Salla’s name was “inserted at a subsequent point of time while given of report, with an intention best known to the informant.”

“Considering the report dated April 26, 2016, the letter dated April 28, 2016, given by informant to the Khar Police, prima facie there appears to be no involvement of the applicant in the crime,” reads the order.

The court, while granting anticipatory bail to Salla, noted that she had attended police station as and when called by the investigator, goes to show an intention of the applicant to co-operate with the investigation.