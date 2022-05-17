Tata Motors questions disqualification of BEST tender, moves HC

Mumbai A vacation bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday directed the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to respond to a petition filed by Tata Motors Ltd., challenging the civic body’s decision to disqualify the automobile manufacturer for tender for supplying 1,400 electric buses.

Tata Motors has moved the HC through Karanjawala & Company and Lexicon, challenging the May 6 order of the civic undertaking to disqualify the company from the tender for supplying 1,400 electric buses, on account of alleged deviation from tender specifications.

Senior advocate Mustafa Doctor, who represented the petitioner company, contended that despite the company’s bid being in conformity with tender conditions and providing a guarantee of operating range of the electric buses as 200 km for single decker buses with 80% State of Charge (SoC) without any interruption, the company’s technical bid was arbitrarily rejected. “This has been done to unfairly favour another bidder in the fray,” the senior advocate claimed.

The division bench comprising justice Nitin Sambre and justice Anil Pansare has now posted the petition for further hearing on May 23.

In its petition, the company has alleged that BEST relaxed the tender conditions selectively, as sought by another bidder and declared the bid of Tata Motors as “technically non-responsive.”

According to the petition, BEST has on February 26 invited the bids for supplying 1,400 single decker electric buses. After a pre-bid meeting, Tata Motors on April 25 submitted their technical and financial bids.

On May 6, BEST published technical suitability evaluation of the tender and declared Tata Motors “technically non-responsive” primarily on the ground that the deviation mentioned in their bid in respect of operating range of the buses was not acceptable.