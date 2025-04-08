Taxi driver booked for abetting brother’s suicide

MUMBAI: The Bhoiwada police have booked a taxi driver for abetting the suicide of his elder brother, who died after consuming pesticide in August 2024. The accused, Ramesh Shukla, would threaten to take over his elder brother Ashok Shukla’s home in Parel even though a court had restrained him from entering the premises, prompting the latter to consume anti-termite solution, said police. (Shutterstock)

The Bhoiwada police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) after Ashok Shukla, a printer and construction worker aged 70 years, died by suicide on August 20, 2024. But in December, the deceased’s wife Urmila Shukla, 65, approached the police seeking the registration of an FIR in the case.

When the brothers divided their family property, two properties in Wadala were allotted to Ramesh Shukla while the house in Rawal Chambers, Parel was allotted to Ashok Shukla. Yet, Ramesh would often threaten to take over Ashok Shukla’s property, the deceased’s wife told the police.

“In 1991, Ashok Shukla approached a court which ruled in his favour and restrained the younger brother from entering the premises,” a police officer aware of the matter told Hindustan Times. Yet, threats from the younger brother about trespassing the premises persisted, including in writing. He also complained to various government bodies, claiming he owned the Parel property and asking how the electricity connection was in his brother’s name.

“Ramesh Shukla had also complained to the rationing department, asking how two ration cards could be issued on one address. Ashok Shukla had shared the rationing officer’s letter on the family WhatsApp group, after which he wrote a suicide note and drank anti-termite chemical,” said the officer.

The 70-year-old was rushed to KEM Hospital, where he gave a statement before the Bhoiwada police, accusing his younger brother of harassing him. Around four months later, on December 21, 2024, Ramesh Shukla pasted a letter on the door of the deceased’s property, again claiming ownership of the house.

“We have booked Ramesh Shukla under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” said the officer.