Sound of Music show halted at NMACC, Mumbai

The hills weren’t alive to the Sound of Music, as a technical glitch forced a Broadway production of the musical to a halt on Sunday, at the new, 2,000-seat Grand Theatre of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

The Broadway production, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, stars Jill-Christine Wiley as Maria, governess to the seven von Trapp children, in the classic tale based on a true story. (NMACC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The day’s performance was interrupted thrice in the second half, and eventually called off. The Centre declined to comment on the nature of the glitch, but confirmed that it has notified all attendees that they will receive a full refund. Tuesday’s performance will be staged as scheduled. (There are no shows scheduled on Mondays, through the play’s month-long run from May 3 to June 4.)

Amid the disappointment of having to leave with only part of the well-loved story told, some viewers took to Twitter on Sunday to say it felt like Monday already.

Actor Abhishek Bhalerao (@mumbaiactor_) tweeted: “After 100% success of previous shows, a Sunday show… (has) gone wrong due to technical fault. Kids and families are heartbroken and leaving the venue… Feels like Monday has arrived already…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We grew up with The Sound of Music and were excited to see the show and the Centre. We were very disappointed by how things turned out,” journalist Srabana Lahiri, 54, told HT. Lahiri had travelled from Thane to the Bandra-Kurla Complex, and booked her tickets a month in advance. “After waiting for more than an hour for the show to resume, we went to buy some snacks but found nothing on our floor. I wish they’d at least provided some refreshment.”

Lahiri, who paid ₹5,000 for her ticket, confirmed she received a text message on Monday, assuring her of a full refund.

The Broadway production of The Sound of Music, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, stars Jill-Christine Wiley and Trevor Martin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}