Technical glitch leads to power outage in Mumbai city, suburbs
Mumbai: A technical fault led to power outage in parts of Mumbai city and its suburbs for a few minutes late on Monday.
“There was an incident of power outage today for a very short time (around 7-minutes) due to tripping of 220kV MSETCL OLTS protection at their Trombay Receiving Station, giving shutdown to 160MW load at Tata Power’s Dharavi Receiving Station. However, the power supply was quickly restored by Tata Power. The power tripping happened at 2130 hours and it was restored at 2137 hours today i.e. 9th May 2022,” a statement by the Tata Power Company (TPC) said.
In the financial capital, power outages were reported in parts of Dadar, Wadala, Sion and Dharavi. As per the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) the issue was with the transformer of Tata Power. The power outage was resolved in five minutes. “The issue was with the transformer of Tata Power and its failure. It occurred at 8.35 pm and was restored by 8.40 pm,” said a BEST spokesperson.
Power supply was also affected in the Mumbai suburbs. An Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd spokesperson said: “Today our customers were affected twice. Once at 13:00 hours when Tata Power’s Chembur Receiving Station had a blackout affecting close to 85,000 of our customers from areas such as Chembur, Mahul, RCF and parts of Tilaknagar. The second impact was at 9:30 pm where due to equipment malfunction at Tata Power’s Dharavi Receiving Station close to 1,80,000 customers from Bandra, Bombilwadi, Khar 24th Road, Santacruz and Chunabhatti areas were affected. Our teams quickly restored supply within 15 minutes. We regret the inconvenience caused to our consumers due to the technical snag at these transmission stations impacting incoming supply.”
-
17 arrested for creating fake farmers to seek ₹11.66 cr compensation
BHIWANDI The Shanti Nagar Police in Bhiwandi have booked 18 persons including a Nayab Tehsildar and his female friend, and arrested 17 of them for allegedly creating fake farmers to get compensation in the Mumbai Vadodra Expressway project that passes through a few villages in Bhiwandi. The Nayab Tehsildar is absconding. According to police officials, the incident occurred in September 2021. The Bhoir died a few years ago. The Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is a proposed eight-lane Expressway.
-
20 new AC local trains to be introduced on CR, WR; services to be discontinued on Harbour
At present, 44 local trains operate on the mainline of the Central Railway. The patronage of AC local trains on the Harbour line have not increased so the Central Railway will discontinue all AC local train services on the harbour railway and divert them to the Central and Western line. On the Western Railway, new AC services will be introduced as the zonal railways will get new AC local trains.
-
Railway line expansion in MMR to eat into 17 hectares of forest cover
As per a proposal pending with the state forest department, the construction of a third railway line between Kalyan and Kasara in the Thane district will eat into over 17 hectares of notified forest land -- more than one-and-a-half times the size of Azad Maidan. The railway line is expected to be operational by March 2025.
-
NIA raids 29 locations linked to suspected aides of Dawood Ibrahim
Mumbai: National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted searches at 29 locations in Mumbai and neighbouring Mira Bhayander connected to 21 persons, including a trustee of Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah, Suhail Khandwani, many of whom were questioned by tNIAin connection with a case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and some of his close associates.
-
UP MP calls meeting of saints to stop Raj Thackeray from entering Ayodhya
Mumbai: Amid hThackeray'stussle with Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's impending Ayodhya visit has courted controversy in Uttar Pradesh. A Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has opposed his visit, called for a meeting of top saints and head priests (Mahants) of all temples in Ayodhya on Tuesday to devise a strategy to stop the MNS chief from entering the city.
