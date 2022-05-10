Technical glitch leads to power outage in Mumbai city, suburbs

Mumbai: A technical fault led to power outage in parts of Mumbai city and its suburbs for a few minutes late on Monday.

“There was an incident of power outage today for a very short time (around 7-minutes) due to tripping of 220kV MSETCL OLTS protection at their Trombay Receiving Station, giving shutdown to 160MW load at Tata Power’s Dharavi Receiving Station. However, the power supply was quickly restored by Tata Power. The power tripping happened at 2130 hours and it was restored at 2137 hours today i.e. 9th May 2022,” a statement by the Tata Power Company (TPC) said.

In the financial capital, power outages were reported in parts of Dadar, Wadala, Sion and Dharavi. As per the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) the issue was with the transformer of Tata Power. The power outage was resolved in five minutes. “The issue was with the transformer of Tata Power and its failure. It occurred at 8.35 pm and was restored by 8.40 pm,” said a BEST spokesperson.

Power supply was also affected in the Mumbai suburbs. An Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd spokesperson said: “Today our customers were affected twice. Once at 13:00 hours when Tata Power’s Chembur Receiving Station had a blackout affecting close to 85,000 of our customers from areas such as Chembur, Mahul, RCF and parts of Tilaknagar. The second impact was at 9:30 pm where due to equipment malfunction at Tata Power’s Dharavi Receiving Station close to 1,80,000 customers from Bandra, Bombilwadi, Khar 24th Road, Santacruz and Chunabhatti areas were affected. Our teams quickly restored supply within 15 minutes. We regret the inconvenience caused to our consumers due to the technical snag at these transmission stations impacting incoming supply.”