Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Teen dies, friend critically injured in Coastal Road car crash

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Feb 10, 2025 06:42 AM IST

Mumbai: A 19-year-old woman died and her friend was injured in a high-speed car crash on Coastal Road. The driver is in ICU; investigation ongoing.

Mumbai: A 19-year-old woman lost her life, while her 22-year-old friend sustained severe injuries, after their car crashed into a divider on the Coastal Road near Haji Ali around 8 pm on Saturday.

Teen dies, friend critically injured in Coastal Road car crash
Teen dies, friend critically injured in Coastal Road car crash

According to the police, the vehicle was being driven at high speed by 22-year-old Sanyam Sakla, who lost control, leading to the fatal collision. Preliminary investigations suggest that Sakla was neither intoxicated nor asleep at the wheel at the time of the accident. However, he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the divider.

Sakla, who resides with his family on the 37th floor of the ‘RA Residences’ building in Dadar East, is currently unconscious and undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital. His statement has not yet been recorded. Based on a complaint filed by a constable from Tardeo police station, an FIR has been registered against him under sections 106 (causing death due to rash and negligent driving) and 281 (rash or negligent driving on public roads) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dattatray Kamble, Zone 3.

The deceased, Gargi Vitthal Chate, was a first-year student at a prominent South Mumbai college and originally hailed from Nashik. According to police sources, Chate and Sakla met in Dadar on Saturday evening, after which Sakla offered to drop her home via the Coastal Road in his Swift. The accident occurred around 8:05 pm when, while driving at high speed near a curve behind Haji Ali, Sakla reportedly applied the brakes abruptly, swerving from the third to the fourth lane before crashing into the divider. The impact caused the car to overturn, leaving both occupants critically injured.

Passersby immediately alerted the police control room. Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) officer Avinash Gavade, who was passing by, assisted in rushing the victims to Breach Candy Hospital. Despite medical efforts, Chate succumbed to severe head injuries at 9:42 pm. Her family was informed, and her father arrived in Mumbai to collect her body. A post-mortem was conducted at Nair Hospital on Sunday morning before her remains were taken to Nashik for the last rites.

This is the second fatal accident reported on the Coastal Road. On September 20 last year, a worker, Kashmir Misa Singh, was struck and killed by a BMW allegedly driven by diamond merchant Rahil Himanshu Mehta, a resident of Worli. The investigation into Saturday’s accident is ongoing, with police awaiting Sakla’s recovery to record his statement.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On