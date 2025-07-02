‘Teen pushed minor girl off terrace after fight over dating’

MUMBAI: The Bhandup police on Tuesday arrested a 16-year-old boy residing in a highrise building in Bhandup for allegedly pushing a 15-year-old girl from the terrace of the building on June 24, leading to her death. The police had initially registered an accidental death report, suspecting it was a case of suicide. But during investigation, they found certain leads which suggested it could be a case of murder. The accused boy too changed his statement multiple times before confessing to the crime, police officers aware of the matter told Hindustan Times. (Shutterstock)

The accused was presented in court and remanded to a children’s home.

According to the police, the girl lived in Mulund while the boy lived in Bhandup. Both had studied at an international school in Mulund and while the boy completed his SSC earlier this year, the girl was due to appear for the exam next year.

As per the boy’s statement, the girl had proposed to him via social media. After he refused, she messaged him asking for his address and came to meet him at his building in Bhandup around 6.00pm on June 24.

“The boy met the girl at the building gate, used a fictitious name in the register while signing her in and provided his own mobile number. He then took her to the 32nd floor of D wing, although he himself lived in the A wing,” said a police officer.

In his initial statement, the boy claimed that while they were climbing down the stairs after having a conversation, she said she was worried about her academic performance. He counseled her and left from the spot, whereas a few minutes later, the girl jumped from a window on the landing between the 30th and 31st floors, he told the police.

But during investigation, when the police inquired with residents of the building, a woman living on the 32nd floor said she had heard two persons quarreling in loud voice and when she’d stepped out, she noticed the boy was standing near the refuge area. When the woman asked him about the quarrel, he said he had not heard anything and had come to meet his friend.

Moreover, the police found that an attempt was made to strike off the boy’s signature and mobile number from the entry in the building register, where he had used a fictitious name for the girl. “These findings suggested the boy was a suspect,” said the officer quoted earlier. “When we asked him again about the chain of events that day, he said that he and the girl had gone to the terrace of the building and were sitting on the water tank and chatting with each other when she fell off. Later, he confessed that he had pushed the girl in a fit of rage as she was forcing him to date her.”

The deceased girl’s family claims that she was doing well academically and they have submitted a written complaint demanding an investigation, the officer added.