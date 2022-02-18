Teenager uploads nudes of boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, held

Mumbai A 16-year-old girl from Mahim was arrested for allegedly uploading nudes of her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend on social media.

The minor girl, her boyfriend (21) and his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend, who has reported the incident to police, are all Mahim residents.

“The private photos were taken when she was in a relationship with the young man. The two broke up after which the man got in a relationship with the (detained) minor,” said a police officer.

The complainant had in October last year lodged a police complaint after discovering that someone had uploaded her nude photos on Instagram.

The police had registered an FIR against an unidentified suspect under sections 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult modesty) of IPC and 67 A (publishes or transmits or causes to be published or transmitted in the electronic form) of the IT Act.

Police first got the complainant’s private photos deleted from the app. Initially, cops suspected that the complainant’s ex-boyfriend could be behind the act, but later when the service provider shared the phone number with the police of the person who created the fake account to upload the nudes, the police found out that it belonged to the minor.

The girl cleverly uploaded the nudes using her boyfriend’s father’s phone, said another police officer, adding that their probe revealed that during some conversations with the boyfriend, when he recalled his ex-girlfriend’s name a few times, she felt jealous.

The girl will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board at the Dongri.