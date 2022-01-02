Teenagers to get jabbed from Monday

Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin inoculating 15 to 18-year-olds with their first dose from Monday. Initially, only Covaxin will be administered to teenagers across jumbo centres in Mumbai that are operated by the municipal corporation. Private hospitals that have a stock of Covaxin will also vaccinate this age group from Monday itself, civic authorities said.

At the jumbo facilities, vaccination will be open between 9 am and 5 pm. Private hospitals with Covaxin stock may decide their own timings to remain open, civic authorities said.

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer from BMC’s public health department said, “At the start, we are vaccinating teenagers only at the jumbo centres, where dedicated booths will operate for this age group. Each jumbo centre has a minimum capacity to vaccinate 1,500 teenagers per day. We have about 3,00,000 vaccine doses in stock at present, so the shortage of doses will not be a problem. Based on the response in the first few days of the drive, more municipal hospitals will start vaccinating teenagers. We have identified about 900,000 beneficiaries in this age group.”

BMC on Sunday evening took to social media with instructions for beneficiaries in this age group. The civic body said, “Children born before 2007 are eligible for jabs. They will be required to carry either their Aadhar card or their school identity card with them. Parents are requested to accompany their children, and BMC school students will be accompanied by their teachers. Both online and offline registration is available at the vaccination centres. Children must be registered on the Cowin portal, either through existing accounts of their parents, or self-made accounts.”

Dr Gautam Bhansali from Bombay Hospital, who is the coordinator between BMC and private hospitals in the city said, “There are very few private hospitals with Covaxin stock at present. Those who have it in stock have been given detailed instructions for Monday’s drive.”

5L in Thane eligible for jab

Around 5 lakh in the age groups of 15 to 18 years are eligible to get vaccinated in Thane district from Monday onwards. Along with special vaccination centres for this age group, camps are being set up in some educational institutes across the district to make vaccination accessible to all.

Thane Municipal Corporation itself has around 15 vaccination centres for those between 15 to 18 years of age. Among these, around 12 centers are in educational institutes. “For the convenience of adolescents, we have made provisions to vaccinate within their respective school or college itself. Taking prior appointment through Cowin application online is necessary to get vaccinated,” said Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner TMC.

Meanwhile, rural parts of the district have provided both online and offline vaccination facilities for adolescents from Monday onwards.

“We have set up ten centres in rural parts of the district including two educational institutes. These centres will provide Covaxin doses, however, children must carry some identification proof and must not have any illness,” said Anjali Chaudhari, Immunization officer, Thane Zilla Parishad.